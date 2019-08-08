Gaming

Covert Nintendo Switch dock can be taken anywhere, smashes Kickstarter goal

Gabe Gurwin
By
genk covert switch dock smashes kickstarter goal genkidock

The Nintendo Switch is a brilliant hybrid console, and this is largely in thanks to its ability to be used either as a handheld  system or a traditional system. Connecting it to a television requires a dock, and Nintendo’s own design is unwieldy and bulky. The Genki Covert Dock aims to eliminate this issue by combining the dock’s functionality with a charger in a tiny single device.

Just launched on Kickstarter — the campaign destroyed its original $50,000 goal in less than one hour — the Genki Covert Dock is created by Human Things, and it includes an HDMI port, foldable prongs, and USB 3.1 and USB-C ports for charging and accessories. The Nintendo Switch is not placed directly on the device, but rather connects with a USB-C cable, and an HDMI cable goes from the Genki Covert Dock to the television. Its internals are powered by Gallium Nitride, which the creators said will reduce heat, and it can also charge everything from iPhones to Microsoft Surface tablets.

The Genki Covert Dock is less than 10 percent the size of Nintendo’s original design, and it’s even smaller than the standard Switch charger. The external design has even been modeled after the Switch Pro Controller, so it will fit in perfectly with your other Switch accessories.

genk covert switch dock smashes kickstarter goal genkidock2

Speaking of accessories, the Genki Covert Dock’s USB 3.1 port isn’t just for charging, but also for data — you can connect wired controllers to it just like you would on the original dock. Unlock some similar dock alternatives, Human Things said the Genki Covert Dock is built to handle how the Switch uses power, which should eliminate the chance of it damaging your system. This has been a problem on previous alternatives, with the M92T36 chip inside apparently to blame.

At $49 during its initial Kickstarter special, the Genki Covert Dock is also cheaper than Nintendo’s own dock. As usual, you should be aware of the pitfalls of crowdfunding before committing any cash to this product.

It’s planned to reach global delivery by this December, and for an extra $10, you can receive a global power adapter. If you plan on using it outside of North America, you will likely need one for it to be compatible with outlets.

