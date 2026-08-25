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Genshin Impact creator goes dark with an RPG that looks part Elden Ring, part Monster Hunter

Dark fantasy gets a new game with Nodus Fall from HoYoverse

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Nodus Fall Trailer
HoYoverse
The Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.
Gamescom 2026
This story is part of our complete Gamescom 2026 coverage
Updated less than 3 hours ago

I’m used to HoYoverse making fantasy worlds that explode with color. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s calming tones with vibrant characters is what you expect from its popular games like Genshin Impact. Zenless Zone Zero wrapped its post-apocalyptic setting in anime characters, neon streets, and hyper-stylized combat. But the latest announcement hits different.

Nodus Fall looks like a very mature entry from HoYoverse. Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, it is a new co-op action game set in a world consumed by chaos and “ancient hatreds.” Players become Weavers, using divine powers to hunt and defeat enormous mythical beasts. HoYoverse hasn’t given us a release date yet, and the first trailer is brief, but it already represents a dramatic visual departure for the studio.

The divine offer no answer. Severed threads scatter across the heavens.
Calamity descends in silence, and boundless wilds overtake the land.
The Weaver sets forth in search of memories long concealed.

Welcome to the official Nodusfall account.
Together with Weavers everywhere,… pic.twitter.com/f6ovOR6X1r

— Nodusfall (@Nodusfall) August 25, 2026

Monster Hunter and Elden Ring seem to be the obvious inspiration

I was immediately reminded of Monster Hunter when I saw the short gameplay section showing a combat encounter with large beasts. What gave that impression away in particular was when the character started charging an enormous glowing blade while a hulking winged creature stalks the battlefield behind him. The huge weapon, oversized target, and apparent emphasis on bringing down mythical beasts immediately reminded me of Monster Hunter Wilds. Though that fantasy is now set in a much grittier world.

Nodus Fall Gameplay
HoYoverse

In the starting sequence of the trailer, we also get to see a near mythical figure battling through a violent, storm-darkened sea. A brilliant golden circle provides almost the only splash of color in a scene otherwise dominated by murky greens, black water, and clouds. The overall narration and symbolism made the initial few moments feel like something straight from the mind of the legendary Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator behind the Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

Nodus Fall Trailer
HoYoverse

Even the character close-ups look different. HoYoverse’s recognizable attention to elaborate, attractive character designs remains, yet faces are rendered with more realistic proportions and detail. Early reactions have made the same Monster Hunter connection, with some also seeing traces of Souls games in its heavier dark-fantasy presentation.

HoYoverse has never looked quite like this

Nodus Fall Trailer
HoYoverse

Calling Nodus Fall HoYoverse’s “darkest game” would be a little untrue. Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail have tackled some surprisingly heavy stories despite their colorful presentation. But from a purely visual perspective, Nodus Fall is easily among the darkest projects we’ve seen from the studio. The title replaces the bright anime vibe with storms, ruins, monstrous silhouettes, and enormous weapons smashing through bleak landscapes.

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We still need to see a proper uninterrupted gameplay before we know just how the co-op plays. Whether the game is closer to the older gacha games or something new entirely, only a proper reveal can confirm that. But HoYoverse definitely has our attention.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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