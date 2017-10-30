‘Infamous’ creators reveal ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’ an open-world samurai game

Why it matters to you Sony's first-party titles have yet to disappoint on PS4 and Ghost of Tsushima comes from one of its most consistently good studios.

Sony led with a heavy-hitter at its Paris Games Week press conference. Sucker Punch, one of Sony’s internal studios that has been out of the public eye in recent years, revealed its latest game. Once again, Sucker Punch is making its studio identity hard to pinpoint with Ghost of Tsushima, an open-world PlayStation 4 exclusive set in 13th century Japan in the age of the samurai.

The debut trailer, shown above, depicts a lush, beautiful countryside and details a young samurai warrior’s ascent toward his ultimate challenge. Sony provided a brief plot premise below the trailer:

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan — until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting — the way of the Ghost — as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

It’s clear from the trailer that this new game looks to be in the same vein as recent Sony hit Horizon Zero Dawn in terms of scope. This is not the first time Sucker Punch has dealt with an open world, though. The studio spent 2009-2014 creating the Infamous series, an action-adventure franchise featuring heroes with superhero powers.

Perhaps the most standout difference between Ghost of Tsushima and Sucker Punch’s previous efforts can be found in tone. The Infamous series, like Sucker Punch’s PS2- and PS3-era stealth platforming series Sly Cooper, frequently had comedic relief. Ghost of Tsushima, from the looks of this first trailer, seems completely serious and even somber at some points.

Sucker Punch’s last game, Infamous: First Light, a stand-alone prequel to Infamous: Second Son, launched as a PlayStation Store exclusive in 2014. Given that both of those games arrived early on in the PS4’s life, it’s no surprise that Ghost of Tsushima dwarfs those games visually.

As for when you will be able to get your hands on Ghost of Tsushima, Sony didn’t reveal a launch window. Hopefully, we won’t have to come back from ashes and save Japan.