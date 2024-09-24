During the September 2024 State of Play presentation, Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Yotei, a follow-up to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. It’ll be coming to the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2025.

The game follows a new female hero named Atsu and takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. The setting is Mount Yotei, which is part of Ezo, now known as Hokkaido. In 1603, Mount Yotei was outside of Japan’s rule, and it features a vast array of different environments including grasslands and tundra. The story also seems to shy away from the organized samurai clans that were in Tsushima, but no other story details were provided.

Ghost of Yōtei - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

The announcement trailer shows Atsu donning her ghost mask and riding her horse through vast plains. She comes across a wolf that seems hostile at first, but after a short standoff, the wolf runs off in the opposite direction toward a large gust of wind. It’s unclear whether the wolf will play a larger role in the plot, such as being some sort of companion.

Ghost of Yotei is Sucker Punch’s first game built from the ground up for the PS5, and it will take advantage of the console’s technology. The game will have much bigger sight lines that let players see farther across the environment, as well as more intricately detailed night skies filled with stars and auroras. Of course, Sucker Punch has also confirmed that there will be new gameplay mechanics and weapons with this entry.