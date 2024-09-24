 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Ghost of Yotei brings Ghost of Tsushima to a new setting next year

By
The key art for Ghost of Yotei.
Sucker Punch Productions

During the September 2024 State of Play presentation, Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Yotei, a follow-up to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. It’ll be coming to the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2025.

The game follows a new female hero named Atsu and takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. The setting is Mount Yotei, which is part of Ezo, now known as Hokkaido. In 1603, Mount Yotei was outside of Japan’s rule, and it features a vast array of different environments including grasslands and tundra. The story also seems to shy away from the organized samurai clans that were in Tsushima, but no other story details were provided.

Ghost of Yōtei - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

The announcement trailer shows Atsu donning her ghost mask and riding her horse through vast plains. She comes across a wolf that seems hostile at first, but after a short standoff, the wolf runs off in the opposite direction toward a large gust of wind. It’s unclear whether the wolf will play a larger role in the plot, such as being some sort of companion.

Recommended Videos

Ghost of Yotei is Sucker Punch’s first game built from the ground up for the PS5, and it will take advantage of the console’s technology. The game will have much bigger sight lines that let players see farther across the environment, as well as more intricately detailed night skies filled with stars and auroras. Of course, Sucker Punch has also confirmed that there will be new gameplay mechanics and weapons with this entry.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…
Don’t expect PlayStation to abandon consoles for PCs any time soon
A PS5 sits on a table with a DualSense standing up next to it.

Sony has recently had a lot of success publishing its first-party PlayStation 5 games to PC, but that doesn't mean the company is going to become a PC company first.

In an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei (via Video Games Chronicle), Hideaki Nishino, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment's Platform Business Group, said that that Sony will continue to make content for PCs, but "there is no doubt" that consoles will continue to be the priority.

Read more
Unknown 9: Awakening is already a thrilling superhero spectacle
The hero of Unknown 9 Awakening: floats through a street.

Unknown 9: Awakening feels like something out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A hero with a dead mentor figure? Check. Superpowers? Check. Mysterious organizations that want to use those powers for nefarious purposes? I don't even need to say it, do I.

Haroona, a woman who can channel psychic powers from a parallel dimension called the Fold, leads the story with her strong sense of justice and arsenal of abilities. Clichés aside, what impressed me most about Unknown 9 during a 60-minute hands-on demo at PAX West was its worldbuilding and how it encouraged me to experiment with Haroona's powers. I'll admit, I was confused about how to juggle them within the first few minutes of the preview. But once I adapted, I was swapping between the buttons without an issue, even if I accidentally missed a hit or two.

Read more
The best RPGs for PS5
Sea of Stars heroes Zale and Valere crouching in front of moon

The best PS5 games are dominated by RPGs. Whether they're JRPGs, action RPGs, tactical RPGs, or any other variation, there's never been a shortage of games that allow you to live out a new experience in nearly any type of setting you could imagine. Sony is also great about securing every major franchise to appear on its platform, or even be a PS5 exclusive. These titles range from massive-budget games with hundreds of hours of content to indie projects that give you a quick but satisfying experience. Some of the best free PS5 games are RPGs, too. That's a lot of options, so we've narrowed down the roster of RPGs to only the best you can get on PS5.

If you're looking for a multiplayer game, though, you're better off checking out our list of the best co-op games for PS5 instead.

Read more