Ghost of Yotei launch date shown in new trailer, and it’s sooner than you think

By
Ghost of Yotei
Sony

After a long wait, Sony has finally lifted the veil on Ghost of Yotei’s release date: October 2, 2025. A new story trailer introduces players to the main antagonists, a group of six gang members that Atsu has sworn to hunt down. Called “The Onryo’s List,” Atsu carries it with her everywhere she goes — and uses it to wipe the blood of her enemies from her blade.

In the PlayStation Blog post, Sony writes, “It’s been nearly five years since we shipped Ghost of Tsushima, and in that time we’ve been hard at work making Ghost of Yōtei something special. While the stories are unrelated, it’s important to us to make this a worthy follow-up to Jin’s journey, and we can’t wait for you to experience Atsu’s quest for vengeance later this year.”

Ghost of Yotei maintains the gorgeous visuals of the first title, with sweeping views of the Japanese countryside and incredibly detailed reproductions of its architecture during that time period. And like Ghost of Tsushima, Yotei follows a classic samurai-movie-esque plot that will make you feel like you’re playing through an Akira Kurosawa film.

Ghost of Yotei
Sony

Preorders for the game start on May 2 at 10 AM ET. Sony offers multiple editions of the game, but all versions will come with a set of PSN avatars and an exclusive in-game mask. Ghost of Yotei retails at $70, while the Deluxe Digital Edition is $80 and includes several in-game cosmetics and a set of maps that help you unlock abilities a little bit faster.

And if you opt to buy the game digitally, there’s a physical collector’s edition that includes a replica of Atsu’s Ghost mask. It measures 6.8 x 5 x 5.9 inches, and is to scale with the collector’s mask from Ghost of Tsushima. It also comes with Atsu’s tsuba (her katana handguard) and several other items, but pricing will be announced at a later date.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
