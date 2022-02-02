  1. Gaming

Ghostwire: Tokyo gets March release date ahead of trailer

Tomas Franzese
By

An upcoming video for Bethesda’s PlayStation-exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo confirmed the game’s release date. It will launch on March 25, which lines up with previous rumors.

On Wednesday, Sony set up a premiere timer for a “February 2022 Official Showcase” trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo. While Sony may have meant to save this reveal for the showcase itself, the trailer’s description can be viewed and mentions the March 25, 2022, release date.

Previously, the game only had a 2022 release window officially. Unfortunately for the developers, a preemptive PlayStation Store update in January briefly showed that the game would launch on March 25. Sony and Bethesda did not comment on this leak, but the description of this new video confirms its accuracy. 

March will be a hectic month for video game launches. Notable games like Tunic, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are all coming out around the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Sony is even putting out another PS5 exclusive earlier in the month with Gran Turismo 7. 

While there won’t be a shortage of games to play around March 25, Ghostwire: Tokyo is still worth keeping an eye on for fans of classic horror games. This game was developed by Tango Gameworks, a studio led by Resident Evil creator Shinji Makami. It looks more action-focused than his previous titles, following a human fighting supernatural demons across Tokyo. Ghostwire: Tokyo is also notable because it will be one of the last Bethesda-published games to hit PS5 following Microsoft’s acquisition. Hopefully, Bethesda goes out with a bang. 

Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released for PC and PS5 on March 25.

