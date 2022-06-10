 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

God of War Ragnarok is reportedly releasing in November

George Yang
By

While it was a no-show at yesterday’s Summer Game Fest, Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarok is reportedly being targeted for a November 2022 release.

According to a report from Bloomberg, PlayStation is expected to announce the precise release date later this month. Despite some outlets reporting that God of War Ragnarok was going to be delayed to 2023, three sources that were familiar with the game’s development say that it is still on track to release this year.

However, game development is often turbulent and plans can always change. While a November release could be the case internally right now, there’s always the chance for a last-minute delay.

Despite widespread rumors, Sony&#39;s God of War Ragnarok was not delayed to 2023, according to people familiar with the project. Video game development is turbulent and the game could very well slip again, but as of this week, it&#39;s planned for November https://t.co/q0ppGquJng

&mdash; Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 10, 2022

The game was rated in South Korea late last month, indicating that it could be getting an official release date soon. But God of War Ragnarok was noticeably absent from yesterday’s Summer Game Fest showcase. However, PlayStation did officially announce The Last of Us Part I, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5 on September 2 and later to PC.

Last month, director Cory Barlog released a video saying that he wanted to share footage of the game, but he wasn’t quite ready yet. The last official update about it was last month when the PlayStation Blog covered the game’s accessibility features.

With Horizon Forbidden West having been released earlier this year, and The Last of Us Part I coming in September, God of War Ragnarok could potentially close out a blockbuster year for PlayStation in November.

God of War Ragnarok is set to release on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Editors' Recommendations

Queer as Folk cast on honoring and modernizing a gay classic

Brodie dances in a nightclub in 2022's Queer as Folk.

Android 13: Everything we know so far about the upcoming OS

Android 13 at Google I/O.

Best headphone deals for June 2022

A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

Best projector deals for June 2022

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

14-inch iPad rumors are back, and they actually make sense now

An iPad Pro with Apple Pencil

How to get the Among Us back bling and emote in Fortnite

Among Us characters posing.

Best AirPods deals for June 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best Walmart TV deals for June 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

The best monitors for 2022

A computer monitor on a desk with a keyboard and mouse.

Best QLED TV deals for June 2022

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best TV Deals for June 2022

Vizio OLED TV

Best OLED TV deals for June 2022: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

The Surface Laptop Go in use.