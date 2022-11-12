 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

God of War Ragnarok: How to find the Vulture’s Gold treasure

Jesse Lennox
By

Reuniting with Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir in God of War Ragnarok is an absolute joy. Many players' favorite aspect of the 2018 game was simply traveling around the massive hub area and listening to Mimir's stories. We're glad to see that this aspect returns in the sequel, with even more opportunities to put off your main objective for a while.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Unlock The Barrens area

Among all the collectibles, side quests, and Labours in God of War Ragnarok, you will also come across a select few treasure maps. While not on the level of a full side quest, these little tasks present you with the challenge of locating the right spot to find the hidden treasure. The first you can find is called the Vulture's Gold treasure map, which will reward you with plenty of crafting resources to improve your gear. If you're stumped on locating this loot, here's how to find the Vulture's Gold treasure in God of War Ragnarok.

Kratos and Atreus sail on water in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find Vulture's Gold

The way treasure maps work is simple but never straightforward. Once you locate the map, you will be given a picture and a vague clue about where it is, but that's it. There won't be any map markers or waypoints to guide you to it. Here's where you need to go to get the map and find the treasure.

Step 1: Play the game up through the last mission in Alfheim.

Step 2: Before you're about to leave, a new area will open up.

Step 3: Go through the opening, and the map will be right in your path.

Step 4: The map will state, "In search of peace, The beast finds only war, Its last breath of life atop the sands, Its last meal of gold beneath the bones," and show an image of what looks like the inside of a massive mouth.

Step 5: Mount the sleigh and go into The Barrens.

Step 6: Head to the far northeast corner of the map.

Step 7: Locate the skull of a giant monster.

Step 8: Go inside, to the back, and look for a spot you can interact with on the floor.

Step 9: Dig up the treasure!

Editors' Recommendations

God of War Ragnarok stats guide: all stats explained
God of War Ragnorok: best skills in the game
Thor in God of War Ragnarok.
Mario Party: How to unlock No Koopa and No Boo
Yoshi jumping onto a red mushroom.
These God of War Ragnarok settings made my playthrough much better
Kratos and Atreus sail on water in God of War Ragnarok.
How Skill Labours work in God of War Ragnarok
Kratos and his son stare down a wolf in God of War Ragnarok.
Harvestella beginner’s guide: 11 tips and tricks
A player talking with a fairie in Harvestella.
Gaming companies become impersonation targets as Twitter verification opens to all
Mario winks and gives a thumbs up.
Google Stadia has started issuing refunds — here’s what to look for
Google Stadia controller.
‘Wordle’ today, November 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#509)
Woman playing Wordle on her smartphone.
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 just got a bit cheaper
asus rog zephyrus gaming laptop deal best buy june 2022 15 6
The best free Xbox Series X games
Spartan on the battlefield
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 just dropped below $1,000
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
Save $500 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.