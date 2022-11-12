God of War Ragnarok: How to find the Vulture’s Gold treasure

Reuniting with Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir in God of War Ragnarok is an absolute joy. Many players' favorite aspect of the 2018 game was simply traveling around the massive hub area and listening to Mimir's stories. We're glad to see that this aspect returns in the sequel, with even more opportunities to put off your main objective for a while.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Unlock The Barrens area

Among all the collectibles, side quests, and Labours in God of War Ragnarok, you will also come across a select few treasure maps. While not on the level of a full side quest, these little tasks present you with the challenge of locating the right spot to find the hidden treasure. The first you can find is called the Vulture's Gold treasure map, which will reward you with plenty of crafting resources to improve your gear. If you're stumped on locating this loot, here's how to find the Vulture's Gold treasure in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find Vulture's Gold

The way treasure maps work is simple but never straightforward. Once you locate the map, you will be given a picture and a vague clue about where it is, but that's it. There won't be any map markers or waypoints to guide you to it. Here's where you need to go to get the map and find the treasure.

Step 1: Play the game up through the last mission in Alfheim.

Step 2: Before you're about to leave, a new area will open up.

Step 3: Go through the opening, and the map will be right in your path.

Step 4: The map will state, "In search of peace, The beast finds only war, Its last breath of life atop the sands, Its last meal of gold beneath the bones," and show an image of what looks like the inside of a massive mouth.

Step 5: Mount the sleigh and go into The Barrens.

Step 6: Head to the far northeast corner of the map.

Step 7: Locate the skull of a giant monster.

Step 8: Go inside, to the back, and look for a spot you can interact with on the floor.

Step 9: Dig up the treasure!

