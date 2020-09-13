  1. Gaming

Gods and Monsters reportedly retitled Immortals Fenyx Rising over trademark issue

By

Ubisoft reportedly changed the title of its upcoming open-world Greek mythology game from Gods & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising due to a trademark dispute with beverage company Monster Energy.

Immortals Fenyx Rising, which was part of the latest Ubisoft Forward livestream, has been known as Gods & Monsters since the game was revealed at E3 2019. The name change was unexplained, but TechRaptor spotted information about what happened on the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the USPTO website, Monster Energy opposed Ubisoft’s trademark application for Gods & Monsters, arguing that it will cause confusion with its brands. Ubisoft denied the allegations, while pointing out that there are many other trademarks that also use the word “monster,” an example of which is Capcom’s Monster Hunter series.

It remains unclear exactly what has happened in relation to the legal dispute, but Ubisoft has apparently moved on by renaming the game Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Digital Trends has reached out to Ubisoft for comment on the trademark dispute with Monster Energy, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft revealed the gameplay for Immortals Fenyx Rising in a video that lasts for an hour and a half.

September’s Ubisoft Forward

In addition to Immortals Fenyx Rising, the Ubisoft Forward livestream on September 10 showcased the remake of The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, the next-gen update for Rainbow Six: Siege, the return of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game, a new trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion, and the announcement of Riders Republic.

Before the event, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot apologized for the string of sexual harassment allegations against multiple Ubisoft employees in a four-minute video.

