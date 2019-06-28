Digital Trends
Gaming

Stadia head thinks being able to play on any screen is worth paying full price

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Google Stadia full price games purchase cost cloud gaming subscription Ghost Recon Breakpoint

In the fall of this year, Google will be entering the home console gaming arena with the cloud streaming platform Stadia. Video games are served up in one of two main ways: By accessing a library of games with the Stadia Plus subscription or by purchasing games individually. Regarding the latter, Google Stadia Chief Phil Harrison shared with Eurogamer that games purchased on Stadia will cost just as much as games purchased on home consoles or other platforms.

The publication’s reporter asked about the cost of games on Google Stadia and Harrison responded “I don’t know why it would be cheaper,” which led to a question about how Stadia justifies charging full-price for a game that can only be streamed.

Depending on the user’s internet connection, Google Stadia will be supplying gamers with games performing at a high level and with all of the features available on other platforms. One significant difference, though, is that the games will only be streamed when purchased through Stadia and there’s no option to download your purchase. This changes the value of that purchase but Harrison suggests there’s added value in the fact that the game can be played on any screen. While true that Stadia will be able to work on a variety of screens, even the value of that has to be weighed against the reality that you won’t be able to play any titles without an internet connection.

“The industry is in transition,” Harrison told Eurogamer. “Not every developer and publisher is ready to move to subscription yet. Frankly, not every gamer is ready to move to subscription yet. So we wanted to give gamers a choice so they could engage in the games they wanted in the way they wanted — and in all cases, without the very high upfront cost of buying a sophisticated device to put under their TV or on their desk.”

Stadia isn’t the only cloud streaming platform on the market and, when next-gen home consoles come around, Sony and Microsoft will be pushing their own cloud gaming competitors. The two gaming companies have a major leg up, though, because they have the physical console to pair with the full-price purchase of a game. Eliminating the need for the console is Google’s aim with Stadia, though, so it’s possible that the platform will tap into an audience that doesn’t mind paying full price for a game that can only be streamed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

The 2019 edition of the Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off. Running into July, the Steam Summer Sale offers huge discounts on some of the PC's biggest games, including recent titles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
youtube gaming creator etika dies at 29
Gaming

Missing YouTube gaming creator and Twitch streamer Etika confirmed dead at 29

The NYPD has confirmed that Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, has died at 29. This news comes after the popular Nintendo-centric YouTube creator and Twitch streamer was hospitalized multiple times for previous threats of suicide.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Bungie Destiny 2 crunch development developers patch weapon
Gaming

Bungie delays an upcoming Destiny 2 patch to avoid overworking developers

In response to a question about a patch fix for one of Destiny 2's weapons, a Bungie developer shared that it was delayed due to an effort to preserve work-life balance for the team.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft’s Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the next-gen console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

From controllers to the cameras, here's what we know about the HTC Vive Cosmos

The HTC Vive Cosmos headset is a premium VR device equipped with a modular design and ease-of-use when setting up. Here is everything we know about the headset, including its cameras and controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite Android Skips Google Play
Gaming

Epic Games really needs to properly address Fortnite crunch

Epic Games is closed for two weeks, but Fortnite updates are still arriving as usual. As the studio behind the most popular game on the planet, Epic needs to take a stand against crunch and promote healthy working conditions.
Posted By Steven Petite
Epic Games store exclusive game strategy Tim Sweeney CEO GOG
News

Epic Games founder says exclusive titles in digital storefronts benefit gamers

In response to a tweet about why he embraces exclusive games for the Epic Games store, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney explained that its the only way to permanently alter the industry and detailed the strategy in depth.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One
Gaming

Tariffs may raise cost of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo’s next-gen consoles

Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have joined together to pen a letter that makes a substantial case for the removal of game consoles in a proposal made by the Trump administration that taxes controllers, consoles, and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Acer Predator Triton 500 review
Computing

Amazon slashes prices on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and gaming gear

Leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and 16, the retail giant continues to slash prices dramatically but in a strategically selective manner, as with the Acer products in this one-day sale on productivity and gaming hardware.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Apex Legends season 2 two battle charge leak trailer kings canyon new character tease wattson
Gaming

Leaked Apex Legends trailers tease new character, season 2 map changes

Respawn Entertainment is gearing up to introduce the second season of content for its battle royale Apex Legends but a leak has sprung. New trailers introduce a cinematic and gameplay that show off major changes to the game’s map.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite 14 days of summer challenges
Gaming

How to complete all the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer challenges

The 14 Days of Summer event is live in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Each day, a new challenge is added and players must complete all 14 to earn the exclusive Banana Smoothie cosmetic at the end.
Posted By Cody Perez
what should accessbility in games look like xbox adaptive controller microsoft feat
Gaming

What does a truly accessible game look like? We asked the pros

Given how much the gaming community has been talking about the pros and cons of added accessibility options in titles, Digital Trends took the question to the players who rely on these customizations.
Posted By Alyse Stanley
what is dota underlords valve auto chess 9
Gaming

What is Dota Underlords? An introduction to Valve’s take on Auto Chess

Dota Underlords is available in early access on PC and mobile. But what exactly is it? It's Valve's take on the burgeoning genre of Auto Chess, which arrived on Steam earlier this year as a Dota 2 mod.
Posted By Steven Petite