A new batch of rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 revealed a bevy of information on the upcoming game, including that it is drawing heavy inspiration from Netflix’s crime drama Narcos.

Redditor JackOLantern1982 dumped loads of information on the online forum for the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is reportedly codenamed Project Americas. He cited “two friends” who have worked for Kotaku and PC Gamer as the source of the rumors.

Among the tidbits of information on the Reddit post is that Grand Theft Auto 6, if that is what the game ends up being called, is “HEAVILY inspired” by Narcos, which chronicles the cocaine trade in Colombia and the real-life stories of drug kingpins.

The rumors also stated that the game will be like watching an episode of Narcos due to the subtitles, as the characters will be speaking their native language. For example, when the player is in South America, the player will not hear much English, and while in Vice City, the languages are mixed but mostly English.

The game was reportedly already in development in 2012, one year after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V. However, production did not properly pick up until the middle of 2015, but was again delayed as Rockstar Games focused on Red Dead Redemption 2.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is also rumored to feature arcade elements that will not make it as realistic as Red Dead Redemption 2. It is said to be set in the 1970s to 1980s, and buildings and vehicles will change over the eras.

There will be one playable male protagonist named Ricardo, who will start as a grunt tasked with smuggling cocaine from Vice City to South America, before making connections with drug lords and starting to make his way to the top. A giant prison will play a part in the game, which will feature a Chapter system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. The story will include topics such as HIV and the immigration crisis that occurred during that time.

The rumors added that there will be a drug empire building feature that is similar to Vice City Stories but “MUCH bigger,” like the “GTA Online system and dial it up to 10.”

Some of the rumors coincide with previous leaks, including that the game will take place in multiple cities and that it will launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett, as current-generation consoles will not be powerful enough to run it.

Spiel Times said that it has confirmed the details in the new batch of rumors with a “high credibility” source, but until Rockstar Games reveals Grand Theft Auto 6, all fans of the series can do is speculate on what to expect from the ambitious project.

