GTA V for PlayStation 5 is only $20 today — normally $40

If you’re somehow one of the few people left who owns a PS5 but doesn’t own Grand Theft Auto V, this is your chance to do so for a fantastic price. Over at Best Buy, Grand Theft Auto V is currently 50% off, meaning it’s down to $20 for a limited time instead of $40. For many people, this is one of the best PS5 deals ever, as GTA V brings with it dozens of hours of great storytelling, a huge world to explore, and GTA Online — all of which will keep you hooked for a long time. If you need to know more before you commit to your purchase, keep reading while we take you through everything Grand Theft Auto 5 has to offer.

Why you should buy Grand Theft Auto V

As one of the best PS5 games out there, all you really need to know is that Grand Theft Auto V is a must-own game. We reviewed the original release of Grand Theft Auto V and described it as offering a “beautiful world that is jam-packed with stuff to do” and including “complex characters [who] contribute to a very enjoyable story.”

The story follows three protagonists, so you get different perspectives of everything going on in-game. You can pursue the story or simply wander around the world doing what suits you. It’s the “stuff of blockbuster crime dramas” and incredibly gripping. You can also do fun side content like play tennis and golf, or even go to the movies. Since release, there have been more than 40 huge updates, and this release on the PS5 includes all of them. That means there’s always something new to do here.

With the upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto V, you get new graphics modes up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, HDR options, ray tracing, and improved texture quality. There’s also faster loading. Via the PS5 controller, you get the support of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, so you feel more involved in the game. There’s also Tempest 3D audio support so the sounds of the world can be heard with pinpoint precision.

All those upgrades also feature in GTA Online, where you can choose from one of four illicit businesses then work your way up in the online world. It’s vast in all the right ways. Grand Theft Auto V is the game I keep coming back to as it’s always satisfying fun.

Usually $40, Grand Theft Auto V is currently down to $20 at Best Buy. A truly fantastic bargain for anyone looking for a game to get lost in for many hours to come