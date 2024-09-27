 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

GTA V for PlayStation 5 is only $20 today — normally $40

By
Michael on the phone in Grand Theft Auto 5.
Rockstar Games

If you’re somehow one of the few people left who owns a PS5 but doesn’t own Grand Theft Auto V, this is your chance to do so for a fantastic price. Over at Best Buy, Grand Theft Auto V is currently 50% off, meaning it’s down to $20 for a limited time instead of $40. For many people, this is one of the best PS5 deals ever, as GTA V brings with it dozens of hours of great storytelling, a huge world to explore, and GTA Online — all of which will keep you hooked for a long time. If you need to know more before you commit to your purchase, keep reading while we take you through everything Grand Theft Auto 5 has to offer.

Why you should buy Grand Theft Auto V

As one of the best PS5 games out there, all you really need to know is that Grand Theft Auto V is a must-own game. We reviewed the original release of Grand Theft Auto V and described it as offering a “beautiful world that is jam-packed with stuff to do” and including “complex characters [who] contribute to a very enjoyable story.”

The story follows three protagonists, so you get different perspectives of everything going on in-game. You can pursue the story or simply wander around the world doing what suits you. It’s the “stuff of blockbuster crime dramas” and incredibly gripping. You can also do fun side content like play tennis and golf, or even go to the movies. Since release, there have been more than 40 huge updates, and this release on the PS5 includes all of them. That means there’s always something new to do here.

Related

With the upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto V, you get new graphics modes up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, HDR options, ray tracing, and improved texture quality. There’s also faster loading. Via the PS5 controller, you get the support of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, so you feel more involved in the game. There’s also Tempest 3D audio support so the sounds of the world can be heard with pinpoint precision.

All those upgrades also feature in GTA Online, where you can choose from one of four illicit businesses then work your way up in the online world. It’s vast in all the right ways. Grand Theft Auto V is the game I keep coming back to as it’s always satisfying fun.

Usually $40, Grand Theft Auto V is currently down to $20 at Best Buy. A truly fantastic bargain for anyone looking for a game to get lost in for many hours to come, this is an unmissable deal if you don’t already own it. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best PlayStation Plus Deals: Save on Essential, Plus and Premium
Best PS Plus deals

If you have a PlayStation 5 or any of the previous generations, like the PlayStation 4, then you probably know that to get access to online multiplayer, you'll need to grab yourself a specific subscription. That's because Sony, like most of the other console developers, has locked it behind a membership plan that is required for any online access. Luckily, the price isn't too bad, and even the lowest tier of PS Plus offers some additional benefits, such as monthly free games that you can download. While it's not perfect when compared to something like gaming PCs where there's no additional cost, some of the higher-end PS Plus subscriptions offer quite a lot of perks.

Also, while you're here, be sure to check out these excellent PS5 game deals and PlayStation deals that include some great games and accessories you can get for a great price.
What is PlayStation Plus?
Along with online multiplayer and other in-game network features, a PlayStation Plus Essential membership grants you access to exclusive discounts and other promotions. Perhaps the most notable benefit of PlayStation Plus is that every month, Sony gives subscribers one PlayStation 5 and two PlayStation 4 games that are free to download. You have one month to add these free PlayStation Plus games to your library.

Read more
GTA 5 for PS5 is just $20 at Target today
The protagonists of GTA V pose for the camera.

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed video games of the last decade and maybe of all time. Having been initially released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, GTA V has seen a lot of ports over the last several years and is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and the focus of today’s post: the almighty PlayStation 5. 

This particular version of GTA V is known as the “Expanded & Enhanced” version of the game, which was released for both PS5 and Xbox Series back in March 2022. And thanks to a solid Target markdown, you can purchase GTA V on PS5 for only $20. At full price, the game is listed online for $40.

Read more
This Samsung 990 PRO SSD is on sale, and it’s perfect for your PS5
The Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink.

The PlayStation 5 is an amazing console, but there's one major problem that most gamers agree with -- limited storage space. Fortunately, there's an easy solution, and that's to buy from PS5 SSD deals. If you're interested, you should check out Best Buy's offer for the 2TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro SSD, which slashes its price to only $180 from 265 for savings of $85. We're not sure how much time is remaining for this bargain though, so you need to hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro SSD for PS5
The PlayStation 5's usable storage is one of the few knocks against the popular gaming console. The original model offers just 667GB of usable space, and while the PlayStation 5 Slim improves that to about 842.2GB, that's still not enough for gamers who want to install several titles at a time. Fortunately, it's easy to add an internal SSD to a PS5 -- you just have to pop the console's side plate off and locate the expansion slot -- and there's no better option out there than the Samsung 990 Pro SSD, which ranks first in our roundup of the best PS5 SSDs.

Read more