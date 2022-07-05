 Skip to main content
GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters reportedly shelved to focus on GTA 6

Joseph Yaden
By

Rockstar Games has reportedly halted plans to remaster Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption, following the lukewarm reception to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which launched in 2021. Instead, Rockstar will shift its focus to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI — a game that has been in the works for a while now.

This news first came from reputable GTA insider Tez, who said Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption remasters had been “on the table a few years ago,” before Rockstar shelved plans to move forward. This was then independently corroborated by Kotaku, citing sources with knowledge of Rockstar’s plans. According to Kotaku, these two remasters aren’t necessarily canceled for good, but Rockstar seems to have shifted most of its focus toward Grand Theft Auto VI for now since the demand for it is so high.

It seems the idea is for the community to forget about the poorly received remastered trilogy, which launched with a slew of wild bugs that you wouldn’t expect from any game, let alone one from Rockstar. At this point, it’s possible the Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption remasters might come after the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is still a ways off. Kotaku notes that its sources weren’t able to offer a release window for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. 

Grand Theft Auto IV launched for PS3, Xbox, and PC 360 in 2008, while Red Dead Redemption came to PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010.

Digital Trends has reached out to Rockstar Games for comment and will update this article when it responds.

