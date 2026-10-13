GTA 6 could be coming to PC in early 2027

PC gamers got their hopes up for a few hours last week. GTA 6 was reportedly headed to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which immediately opened the possibility of playing Rockstar’s next blockbuster on a Windows PC through streaming, even if a proper PC version was nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, Xbox CSO Matthew Ball quickly shut that door. He clarified that GTA 6 won’t be streamed to PCs, and the original report was corrected soon after.

Well, PC players may not need that workaround for very long anyway. GamesBeat now reports that Rockstar is targeting the first quarter of 2027 for a native PC version of GTA 6. The outlet says it verified the window through four unnamed industry sources. Rockstar hasn’t announced anything officially yet.

PC may be too important to leave waiting for long

GTA 6 launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19. PC is also a pretty important place for GTA these days. GTA 5’s role-playing scene is built around PC-only mod frameworks and custom servers, and it has become a huge part of the game’s streaming audience. GTA 5 generated 362.2 million hours watched on Twitch during the first half of 2026.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has said GTA 6’s online experience is coming next year. Getting the PC version out around the same time would make plenty of sense considering how closely GTA’s role-playing scene is tied to PC and streaming.

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There is another slightly awkward elephant in the room. Community developers have become remarkably good at getting console-only games running on PC. Bloodborne now has projects that can run the original PS4 executable directly on Windows, and the Playable Tester of Konami’s canceled Silent Hills, as well as God of War 3 Remastered, were recently reverse-engineered into native PC ports. Rockstar probably isn’t losing sleep over unofficial ports just yet, but giving the internet another year and a half to get creative might not be ideal either.

GTA 5 made PC players wait a lot longer

Rockstar certainly wasn’t in a hurry last time. GTA 5 launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013. The PC version followed in April 2015, roughly one year and seven months later. If the Q1 2027 report is accurate, GTA 6 could cut that wait down to just a few months. Nothing is official yet, of course. Rockstar hasn’t even announced a PC version, so we suggest readers take this report with a pinch of salt for the moment.