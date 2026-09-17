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GTA 6 is getting an actual CD. Shame it’s for the soundtrack, not the game

The GTA 6 disc is real — just not for the actual game

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GTA 6 Security Detail
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has found something worth putting on a physical disc for Grand Theft Auto VI. Unfortunately for gamers and collectors, it isn’t the actual game itself. The company has announced the Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, a 34-track collection of original music launching alongside the game on November 19. It will arrive across major streaming services, but Rockstar is also going properly old-school with multiple physical editions on CD and vinyl.

Yes, that means you can buy an actual GTA 6 CD, but the physical version only includes a download code and no game disc. To really drive this fact home, Rockstar’s support page makes this pretty clear, so there’s no false hope going forward.

Palm Tree, Plant, Tree
Rockstar Games

At least the soundtrack is going all-in on physical media

The studio is offering a standard CD alongside several vinyl editions. Three versions are exclusive to the official album store: a CD jewel case, splatter-edition vinyl, and limited liquid-filled vinyl. Retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Urban Outfitters, Blood Records, and independent stores will also get exclusive vinyl colors and artwork.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Coming November 19

Featuring 34 original tracks that capture the electric energy of Vice City and Leonida, from a genre-defying artist roster.

Listen to the first six singles today, and pre-order on vinyl and CD at https://t.co/1pibFJjVGX. pic.twitter.com/7ja6jZpQ1m

— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 17, 2026

This is quite the stacked lineup of physical media, and you really love to see it. Six tracks are already available to stream, including Yung Lean’s That’s It featuring Future and Metro Boomin, Travis Scott’s RHYNO, and Sexy Magic from CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., and Etienne de Crécy. Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, and Keith Richards round out the first batch.

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The album is being produced with Atlantic Records and consists of brand-new original songs, rather than simply collecting every track you’ll hear on Vice City’s radio stations. Even with the soundtrack, Rockstar is looking to make GTA 6’s score more dynamic.

GTA 6 collectors are still stuck with a code, and gamers aren’t happy either

Make it make sense 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sTZsK4RkJ3

— Adam (@Adam_On_X_) September 17, 2026

GTA 6 launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19 for $79.99, but buying the physical edition gets you a case with a redemption code inside. There is currently no disc included, meaning ownership still depends on downloading the game rather than installing or preserving it from physical media.

If you look at the tweet regarding the soundtrack disc release, plenty of people are upset with this decision. And can you really even blame them? At least the memes coming out of this are pretty funny.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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