[Update] GTA 6 is reportedly coming to Xbox Cloud, opening doors to PC mayhem via streaming

Update: Xbox CSO Matthew Ball has clarified that its GTA 6 streaming deal is not exclusive and the game will not be streamed to PCs. The Verge has also corrected its original report to reflect the clarification.

The original story is as follows.

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GTA 6 is arguably the biggest game launch in years, but so far, the title has only been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Rockstar Games won’t confirm when the game eventually lands on PC, though it could be a long wait. But if you are tied to Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem, there is some good news.

Xbox has reportedly inked a deal with the publisher to bring GTA 6 on its eponymous cloud gaming service. That means if you pay for one of the Xbox Game Pass subscription bundles, you will be able to stream the game on any screen of your choice, including phones, tablets, and, of course, a PC without having to worry about system spec requirements.

“According to sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, Xbox has managed to land a deal for the exclusive game streaming rights for Grand Theft Auto VI,” says a report by The Verge. In case you’re wondering, following are the core requirements to stream games via Xbox cloud:

An active XBOX Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, or Essential subscription

A supported device including Windows PC, Apple or Android phones and tablets, XBOX console, select LG, Samsung, and VIDAA OS-powered smart TVs, plus Amazon Fire TV, select Meta Quest VR headsets.

A compatible controller connected via Bluetooth or USB. Select games can be played with XBOX touch controls.

A Wi-Fi / LTE data connection with a minimum of 10 Mbps download speed. For best quality, go with at least a 20 Mbps connection over the 5 GHz Wi-Fi band

A supported web browser, such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari.

The news comes at a time when the Xbox business is going through a major makeover, including crucial changes for the Xbox Game Pass service and cloud streaming. In September, the company announced hourly limits on cloud gaming for Game Pass subscribers. The Ultimate plan allows only 15 hours, the Premium bundle trickles down to ten hours, while the Essential tier only allows 5 hours of streamed gameplay each month.

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