 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

GTA 6 is apparently going all-in on blood, drugs and mayhem

An accidentally published PEGI rating gives us a surprisingly detailed look at Rockstar’s most adult GTA yet.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Grand Theft Auto GTA VI 6 gameplay screenshot drinks Cal Hampton
Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto VI
Grand Theft Auto VI
Stay up to date with our complete GTA VI coverage
Updated less than 1 day ago

Grand Theft Auto 6 was never exactly going to be mistaken for a children’s game, but a briefly published PEGI rating has apparently revealed just how far Rockstar is pushing the adult content this time around. The PEGI 18 rating appeared on the European ratings board’s website before being removed, but not before its unusually detailed description was captured and reported by multiple outlets.

Apparently, GTA 6 has no plans to behave itself

According to the now-deleted PEGI description (as spotted first by GamesRadar), GTA 6 features “strong graphic violence, strong sexual themes, and use of illegal drugs.” The violence apparently goes considerably further than simply leaving a few bullet holes and blood splatters behind, with PEGI describing realistic violence that can include detailed decapitation and dismemberment caused by certain weapons.

Grand Theft Auto GTA VI 6 gameplay screenshot car
Rockstar Games

Drug use is also described as “frequent and prominent”, with players reportedly able to carry illegal substances in their inventory and use them directly. The rating specifically claims that cocaine can be carried by the player and consumed directly from their hand at any time. That’s certainly one way to make the inventory system more interesting.

Grand Theft Auto GTA VI 6 gameplay screenshot nightclub
Rockstar Games

The same listing reportedly mentioned scenes of intercourse, occasional sexual fetishes, and interactive private dances at nightclubs. Players can apparently pay for these dances and interact with performers, adding another decidedly adult layer to GTA 6’s already enormous open world.

Rockstar is pushing GTA’s adult rating to the limit

It’s worth stressing that the detailed PEGI page has been removed, so these specific gameplay descriptions should be treated as reported information rather than a fresh Rockstar announcement. The broader picture is independently supported, though: the ESRB has officially rated GTA 6 Mature 17+ for blood and gore, intense violence, nudity, strong sexual content, and drug and alcohol use. Australia’s official classification also gives the game an R18+ rating for high-impact violence, sex scenes, and drug use.

Grand Theft Auto GTA VI 6 gameplay screenshot drinks Ambrosia
Rockstar Games

None of this is exactly shocking for Grand Theft Auto, a series that has built much of its identity around violence, sex, drugs and generally questionable life choices. But the level of detail reportedly included in the PEGI listing suggests GTA 6 could be considerably more explicit and mechanically involved than previous entries. With the game still scheduled for November 19, 2026, Rockstar clearly isn’t planning to let Vice City become a particularly wholesome holiday destination.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
Topics
These 5 Amazon gaming deals put the upgrade money into the controls
A $30 wireless mouse, a compact optical keyboard, and a customizable controller lead the picks ahead of October Prime Day.
Electronics, Joystick

A cramped keyboard-and-mouse arrangement or a controller short on buttons can be reason enough to change a setup. These five Amazon discounts cover those everyday upgrades, starting with a $30 wireless mouse. For streamers with more controls to juggle, there’s a discounted Stream Deck XL, too.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed - $29.99 (40% off)

Read more
Control Resonant Review: It trusts you, challenges you, and rarely wastes your time
Remedy takes Control into the open world without losing its identity.
Control Resonant Manhattan streets

Remedy Entertainment’s announcement of a sequel to its critically acclaimed 2019 hit Control was not a big surprise. The first game, which was initially dismissed by many, including me, as a showcase for Nvidia’s ray tracing tech, turned out to be a wonderful and complex mess that attracted a niche but dedicated audience. However, the gameplay reveal of their new title felt like a risky pivot away from what garnered its fandom.

I was not about to make the same mistake twice. I kept my presumed notions about modern open-world games being grindy task simulators aside and gave it a fair shot. After finishing the story and unlocking every achievement, I can say Control Resonant is the most complete game Remedy has made. It knows exactly what it wants to be, skips the filler, and lets the player figure things out on their own. It is not flawless, but whether you are a longtime fan or new to the Federal Bureau of Control, there is plenty here for you.

Read more
Your kids’ favorite games have serious safety gaps, Australian regulator warns
Weak moderation, limited age checks, and gaps in reporting could leave children vulnerable to harmful content and online predators.
Steam Deck with the Dbrand Killswitch case.

If your kids spend their evenings building in Minecraft or dropping into Fortnite, you need to pay attention. In Australia, almost every child between 8 and 17 has gamed online at some point, which is why a new report from the country's online safety regulator should make every parent sit up.

As reported by the BBC, Australia's eSafety Commission has found major holes in how Steam, Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft keep children safe. Each platform handles safety in its own way, and some are clearly lagging behind the rest.

Read more