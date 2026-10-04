GTA 6 is apparently going all-in on blood, drugs and mayhem

Grand Theft Auto 6 was never exactly going to be mistaken for a children’s game, but a briefly published PEGI rating has apparently revealed just how far Rockstar is pushing the adult content this time around. The PEGI 18 rating appeared on the European ratings board’s website before being removed, but not before its unusually detailed description was captured and reported by multiple outlets.

Apparently, GTA 6 has no plans to behave itself

According to the now-deleted PEGI description (as spotted first by GamesRadar), GTA 6 features “strong graphic violence, strong sexual themes, and use of illegal drugs.” The violence apparently goes considerably further than simply leaving a few bullet holes and blood splatters behind, with PEGI describing realistic violence that can include detailed decapitation and dismemberment caused by certain weapons.

Drug use is also described as “frequent and prominent”, with players reportedly able to carry illegal substances in their inventory and use them directly. The rating specifically claims that cocaine can be carried by the player and consumed directly from their hand at any time. That’s certainly one way to make the inventory system more interesting.

The same listing reportedly mentioned scenes of intercourse, occasional sexual fetishes, and interactive private dances at nightclubs. Players can apparently pay for these dances and interact with performers, adding another decidedly adult layer to GTA 6’s already enormous open world.

Rockstar is pushing GTA’s adult rating to the limit

It’s worth stressing that the detailed PEGI page has been removed, so these specific gameplay descriptions should be treated as reported information rather than a fresh Rockstar announcement. The broader picture is independently supported, though: the ESRB has officially rated GTA 6 Mature 17+ for blood and gore, intense violence, nudity, strong sexual content, and drug and alcohol use. Australia’s official classification also gives the game an R18+ rating for high-impact violence, sex scenes, and drug use.

None of this is exactly shocking for Grand Theft Auto, a series that has built much of its identity around violence, sex, drugs and generally questionable life choices. But the level of detail reportedly included in the PEGI listing suggests GTA 6 could be considerably more explicit and mechanically involved than previous entries. With the game still scheduled for November 19, 2026, Rockstar clearly isn’t planning to let Vice City become a particularly wholesome holiday destination.

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