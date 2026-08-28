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GTA VI could take 80 hours to finish, so maybe cancel your date now

Rockstar says one GTA VI playthrough took more than 80 hours

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Poster for GTA 6 game.
Rockstar Games
Poster for GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI
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Updated less than 22 hours ago

If you were hoping to squeeze Grand Theft Auto VI into a quiet weekend, Rockstar may have other plans. The next entry in one of gaming’s biggest franchises could be a seriously long commitment, with its main story and optional activities reportedly pushing some playthroughs beyond the 80-hour mark.

According to a New York Times interview, Rockstar Games co-studio head Rob Nelson described Grand Theft Auto VI as “very, very immersive and lengthy.” Nelson said his own playthrough took around 80 hours, including the main story and some optional objectives. The report, shown on page 1 of the attached document, suggests players may want to start clearing their schedules well before the game’s November 19 launch.

Rockstar is promising another enormous world to get lost in

An 80-hour playthrough does not necessarily mean every player will spend that long with GTA VI. Nelson’s estimate includes optional goals alongside the main campaign, and individual completion times will naturally depend on how much time players spend exploring, completing side activities or simply causing chaos.

GTA 6 Influencer Sequence
Rockstar Games

For comparison, an Engadget report also notes that data from HowLongToBeat puts the average completion time for Grand Theft Auto V’s main story and some side content at around 51.5 hours. Players aiming for 100 percent completion of Rockstar’s previous blockbuster could expect an even bigger time investment.

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That gives some sense of the scale Rockstar appears to be targeting with its next game. GTA VI will take players back to the fictional US state of Leonida and follow its two main characters, Jason and Lucia. Rockstar has also released an extended look at the game, offering a roughly 27-minute preview of its world, characters and activities. The message seems clear: Rockstar is not just building a new map. It is trying to create another world designed to keep players occupied for months, if not years.

The bigger question is whether longer automatically means better

For players, the reported 80-hour figure is both exciting and slightly intimidating. A longer campaign could mean more story, more side missions and more opportunities to explore Leonida. But modern games are already demanding enormous amounts of time, and “bigger” does not always translate into “better.”

GTA 6 Lucia one-handed shotgun pump
Rockstar Games

The good news is that Nelson’s 80-hour estimate does not appear to be a mandatory requirement for seeing the ending. Players focused mainly on the story could potentially finish much sooner, while those who enjoy exploring every corner of Rockstar’s open worlds will have considerably more to do.

What’s next is now straightforward: Rockstar has given fans a better look at the scale of GTA VI, but players will have to wait until November 19, when the game is scheduled to launch for $80, to find out exactly how much of that massive world is worth their time.

One thing is already becoming clear, though: GTA VI may not just be the most anticipated game of the year. It could also be one of its biggest time commitments.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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