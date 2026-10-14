GTA VI’s online mode could arrive in 2027, well after the single-player campaign begins

GTA VI isn’t even out, and I’m already thinking about its multiplayer online mode.

Bloomberg reports that GTA VI’s online component, the shared multiplayer world, is expected to roll out in 2027. For those catching up, the main game drops on November 19, 2026.

Why is GTA VI’s online mode arriving later?

Neither Bloomberg nor Rockstar explains the gap. So this is just me reading between the lines. The first reason could be the story. Players get the campaign starring Jason and Lucia, a criminal couple, without a crowded multiplayer world pulling them away.

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Without chaotic online lobbies and endless free-roam distractions pulling attention toward them, players can fully engage in the character-driven story, one that revolves around the criminal partnership of the protagonists.

Second, and perhaps more important, is money. The outlet estimates today’s GTA Online, GTA V’s multiplayer mode, earns Take-Two (Rockstar’s parent company) about $500 million a year. So, GTA VI’s online mode already has a benchmark to beat.

For that, I’d say, a patient launch beats a rushed one. Rockstar staff were still squashing bugs in late September (from what we publicly know). It only makes sense for them to take a few more months and polish GTA VI’s online mode before a commercial release.

What do we actually know about it so far?

Very little. Rockstar isn’t discussing the online component yet. So everything, features, pricing, and platforms, is unknown. What we do know, however, is that Rockstar grew from 2,441 employees in 2018 to 4,711 today. The publisher also built a Los Angeles studio just for NPCs, the nonplayable characters that fill the world.

In my experience, Rockstar ships when it’s ready. For you, that means November 19, 2026, is a solo date. One thing I’d like to clarify: Bloomberg says “expected,” not “confirmed.” Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has publicly confirmed a 2027 launch.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy told Bloomberg in September that multiplayer arrives “next year,” without a date, which makes a 2027 launch more plausible.

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