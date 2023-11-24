 Skip to main content
This popular GTRacing gaming chair is under $100 for Black Friday

A gaming chair is a necessity for all gamers, no matter what platform you’re playing on. Here’s a great chance at a cheap but effective one from Walmart Black Friday deals — the GTRacing GTWD-200 gaming chair with a $40 discount that pulls its price down to just $99 from its original price of $139. There’s a lot of interest in this offer because there’s been more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you want to get this gaming chair for less than $100, you’re simply going to have to make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the GTRacing GTWD-200 gaming chair

If you’re getting consoles, video games, and other gaming-related products from Black Friday deals, you shouldn’t forget to also buy a gaming chair. They’re designed to provide maximum support and comfort, and the good thing is that you can also use them when you’re working or studying. The GTRacing GTWD-200 gaming chair aims to provide that support and comfort with its thick-padded back and seat cushions, adjustable pillows, and an ergonomic footrest.

For you to be able to find the perfect spot while sitting on the GTRacing GTWD-200 gaming chair, you can adjust its seat height, headrest, lumbar pillow, and 3D armrests. This is necessary because you don’t want to experience body pains when you end up playing video games for several hours. The gaming chair can also recline up to 135 degrees, so you can lean back and rest your legs on the retractable footrest. The GTRacing GTWD-200 gaming chair also comes with a five-point base that’s made of heavy-duty materials, so you won’t have to worry about its durability.

If you thought you’d still have to spend hundreds of dollars when buying from gaming chair Black Friday deals, Walmart is proving you wrong with its offer for the GTRacing GTWD-200 gaming chair. From an already affordable $139, it’s down to just $99 after a $40 discount. We’re not sure until when this bargain will remain available, but with stocks flying off the shelves, we’re not confident that it will last for long. Get the GTRacing GTWD-200 gaming chair for less than $100 by pushing through with the transaction immediately — if you hesitate, you may lose this opportunity.

