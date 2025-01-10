 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Half-Life 3 detectives think they’ve found new clues in Steam’s code

By
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2 Valve

The evidence for Half-Life 3 continues to build, with fans now saying they have proof the game exists within Steam’s back-end code. There have been quite a few hints lately that could be interpreted to be the long-awaited sequel, but after many, many, many disappointments over the past two decades, we urge you to take this news with the proper dose of skepticism.

On the Valve subreddit, u/Relevant_Basis5444 discovered that Valve has two games listed under Upcoming Releases, but only Deadlock is visible. The finding prompted a discussion among users — many confirming the listing — and one even said that using the Wayback Machine shows only one upcoming game as of December 29. Of course, there is a chance this could be nothing more than a bug.

Recommended Videos

Other users suggested the upcoming game could be In the Valley of the Gods by Firewatch developer Campo Santo, but it already has a Steam page unrelated to Valve.

Artwork for the original Half-Life's 25th anniversary.
Valve

The go-to explanation for fans is, of course, Half-Life 3, but it might be more than just wishful thinking this time. Earlier this year, Mike Shapiro (the voice actor for G-Man in Half-Life 2) shared a cryptic post that said an unexpected surprise was on the way. In November 2023, Valve finally explained what happened to the long-awaited Half-Life 2: Episode 3, and even before that, a data miner found snippets of code believed to be linked to a new, in-development title.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Natasha Chandel, another voice actor, referenced “Project White Sands,” an obvious codename that fans tied to Black Mesa, the setting of the Half-Life franchise. Although that reference has since been removed from Chandel’s resume, fans quote it as more evidence that something is stirring behind the scenes.

Half-Life 2 just celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and this year will be five years since the launch of Half-Life: Alyx. With discussion and excitement reaching yet another fever pitch, it would be an ideal time for another Valve release.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Valve devs explain why Half-Life 2: Episode 3 never happened
Gordon Freeman and Alyx standing together and looking at the camera.

One of the more well-known jokes among video game fans is that Valve doesn't know how to count to the number three. There will likely never be a Half-Life 3, and the Half-Life 2 episodes stopped at two. But thanks to a new documentary, we have a reason why we never got Half-Life 2: Episode 3.

In the Half-Life 2: 20th Anniversary Documentary, posted on YouTube last week, former and current Valve developers break down the history of the now classic shooter. The philosophy behind the episodes, which followed the main game, was to "do more with less." So Episode 1 had Alyx follow you throughout the game as an active companion, and players encountered the Hunters for the first time in Episode 2.

Read more
Project Borealis might be the closest we get to Half-Life 3
Gordon Freeman and Alyx standing together and looking at the camera.

Half-Life 2 changed the world of gaming forever 20 years ago — and also sealed Half-Life 3 as perhaps the most anticipated sequel of all time. Since then, Valve has thoroughly enjoyed teasing its fans, but there has been nothing official about Half-Life 3. Fans have taken it upon themselves to create the sequel they apparently aren't going to get in the form of Project Borealis, and now it finally has a Steam page.

Project Borealis isn't new. It was originally intended to be an interpretation of Half-Life 2: Episode 3 — a game that was never released — but the developers went radio silent for a while. A few months back, a new trailer dropped that reignited discussion about the game. Now it finally has a Steam page, and that means release is closer than ever before.

Read more
Steam Deck 2: everything we know so far
Steam Deck held between two hands.

It's a matter of when we'll see the Steam Deck 2, not if we'll see it. Valve has talked publicly multiple times about its plans for a next-gen Steam Deck, which shouldn't come as a surprise given that the original is easily the best handheld gaming PC you can buy.

Although the Steam Deck 2 is still a few years off, Valve has been dropping hints about the handheld for a while. Here's everything we know about the Steam Deck 2 right now, from the possible release date to details on specs and performance.
Steam Deck 2: release date speculation

Read more