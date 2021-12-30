Halo Infinite: All audio log locations

Halo lore has become so much larger than just the games. Even after just the first entry, Halo: Combat Evolved, the universe was expanded into multiple books, comics, and other media that expanded upon the deep lore the games only scratched the surface of. Even ignoring all that extra content, Halo Infinite is technically the sixth mainline game starring Master Chief, plus there’s Halo: Reach, and the two Halo Wars games that also factor into the story. If you haven’t kept up, jumping into Halo Infinite can be a little rough.

To help give context to all the new fans, or old fans who aren’t diving deep into the expanded Halo universe, Halo Infinite has tucked away a series of audio logs to help give context for what exactly is happening in the game. These logs are recorded by all the major factions in the game, including the UNSC, the Banished, and even other Spartans. There are dozens to find and are all worth listening to, which makes it that much more frustrating that they aren’t identified on your map. To get the whole picture of what’s really happening on Zeta Halo in Halo Infinite, follow along to see every audio log location in the game.

Note: Some audio logs are only accessible during specific story missions. Right now, there is no way to replay any campaign mission without starting the entire game over, so make sure you collect them as you go to avoid having to replay the entire game over.

All audio logs in Warship Gbrakkon

Starting off in the first mission, we may as well start with the UNSC Recovered Files 01 log, which is automatically given to you as you go through the level, so no need to worry about hunting this one down.

Evacuation 01: This is the first Spartan log and is missable. It will be in the room you enter after riding the first elevator. It will be straight ahead on a stack of boxes against the wall.

Escharum’s Testimony 01: The next log belongs to the Banished. Go forward until you reach the ship’s bridge where you will get a little exposition from Escharum. On the right-hand side of the room is the door from where you entered is the glowing orange log beside a weapon rack and door.

All audio logs in Foundation

Like the first mission, one the UNSC The Question audio log is received during a cutscene in this mission and can’t be missed.

Escharum’s Testimony 02: During the mission, you will have The Weapon turn on a second light bridge in a large room full of enemy forces with the objective being “Reach the Surface.” Clear them out and follow the objective marker to a door. The glowing log is just to the left of it on a small box.

UNSC Prisoner 01: As you’re getting to the end of this mission you will have the objective to use a power seed to activate an elevator. The marker will lead you to the power seed, but before you grab it, take a peak to the left for the very obvious glow of this audio log.

All audio logs in Outpost Tremonious

The final mission where you have the chance to miss audio logs is Outpost Tremonious.

Outpost Intel 15: A Banished audio log, this is the first one you can get once you finally make it to the surface of Zeta Halo. Simply follow the main path as soon as you arrive. There will be a cliff face on your right with a pile of red equipment boxes just before you would go under a bridge. The audio log is leaning against the larger containers up against the rocks.

All Zeta Halo UNSC audio logs

We’ll start by mentioning that all 4 of the UNSC Recovered Files are in the main missions, Warship Gbraakon, Foundation, Nexus, and Repository respectively, but are also automatically obtained and don’t need to be sought out.

Infinity’s Approach logs

Infinity’s Approach 01: Pop open your map and, if you haven’t already, go claim FOB Golf. Once you’ve secured this base for yourself, look to the left of where you hit the capture point. Along the rim of the platform is a sandbag barricade with the audio log right there.

Infinity’s Approach 02: Now at FOB Foxtrot, from the terminal that you access to call vehicles, peek over to your right. Near a big container with the UNSC logo on it is the little glowing audio log.

Infinity’s Approach 03: Head over to FOB Echo and, again from the terminal, simply turn left. Right next to you is a yellow container with the log right on top.

Infinity’s Approach 04: Moving on to FOB Charlie now, get back to the terminal. You barely even need to turn to see this log propped up on the nearby container.

Infinity’s Approach 05: FOB Bravo is your next destination. Just like the first in this series, it is leaning up against some sandbags on the platform’s rim.

Infinity’s Approach 06: Back to FOB Alpha, this one is across the main platform from the terminal. Way on the other end is some more shipping containers, as well as the familiar glow of an audio log.

Infinity’s Approach 07: While hanging out at FOB Delta, you can grab the log just to the right of the terminal next to a yellow and grey box.

Infinity’s Approach 08: Hit up FOB Lima and take a left while facing the terminal. There’s another big yellow and grey crate, and maybe some tires depending on the battle, but always an audio log beside a small makeshift bed.

Infinity’s Approach 09: FOB November is hiding this audio log on a box left near the antenna along the side.

Infinity’s Approach 10: You’ll find this log at FOB Kila. While facing the terminal, go across the platform and to the far right corner of the area, or northeast by compass.

Infinity’s Approach 11: FOB Juliet has the penultimate log of this series, yet again, leaning on a yellow and grey box just to the right of the terminal.

Infinity’s Approach 12: The final log in this set is on FOB Hotel. Go straight forward from the terminal to the edge and grab it among some supplies and weapon crates.

The Prisoner logs

We already covered The Prisoner 01 in the Foundation mission so will continue from there.

The Prisoner 02: Inside The Tower, you will find Griffin’s armor and get the ability to use the Threat Sensor. Once this happens, turn to your right and go up a ramp to the second floor. The log is behind one of the pillars on the right side of this room, which you can spot by an ammo crate holding Kinetic ammo.

The Prisoner 03: While tackling the mission Excavation Site you will enter the main building. Follow the western wall and you will come across a small cache of supplies, including a rocket launcher and this audio log.

The Prisoner 04: Outside of the Spire, go to the western side of the building where you will find the remains of a crashed and destroyed warthog, as well as a Spartan Core. The audio log is right beside the corpse of the vehicle.

The Prisoner 05: During the mission Nexus, you will eventually be forced to enter the Command Spire. Once inside, you will come to a room requiring three Power Seeds to power up an elevator. Take the central door first, or last since you need to get the Power Seed from each of them eventually, but make sure to get the audio log on the ground to the left of a weapon rack.

The Prisoner 06: Jumping forward to the mission Repository, you once again find yourself blocked by a powered down elevator needing Power Seeds. Thankfully it’s only two this time. Hit the terminal at the top and watch a fairly long cutscene before you’re beset by a squad of enemies. Once you’ve cleaned them up, take the left door they came through and follow the route along to a room with a hologram of Zeta Halo displayed. The log is resting on the table.

The Prisoner 07: Our last log for the prisoner set is, appropriately enough, found in the House of Reckoning mission. You will eventually come to a training battleground built in the middle of a room. The last log is hidden to the side of the ramp leading up to the fake UNSC base.

Outpost Intel

Outpost Intel 01: To the northeast of the location Armory of Reckoning, you will find a little narrow path you can take through the mountain. Along this path is a crashed UNSC pod with the log laying among the wreckage.

Outpost Intel 02: While you’re near the Armory of Reckoning, go northwest of this location towards the nearby Banished building. Pushed up against the rocks is a husk of a warthog with the audio log being the last thing in the back.

Outpost Intel 03: From the Horn of Abolition location, look for the cliff to the southeast and use your grapple to make your way to the top. There’s a small campsite near the top and the audio log waiting on the bed.

Outpost Intel 04: Now going north from the Horn of Abolition, follow the road and pay close attention to the right side. You’re looking for a rock below a tree with a pistol and the audio log on it, which thankfully glows to help you spot it.

Outpost Intel 05: The first of two at the Forge of Teash is to the northeast near the cliff. Use your grapple to pull yourself up and take the little trail to a tunnel emitting green light. Head inside to this little UNSC hideout and the audio log laying on the bed.

Outpost Intel 06: Going the opposite way yet again, southwest if you’re keeping track, head towards the nearby hill. Grapple up to find the little camp overlooking a nearby base. The log is on top of a crate next to a grenade box.

Outpost Intel 07: Near the Redoubt of Sundering, head north and you will come across a glowing red tunnel guarded by two Grunts. Go inside and the audio log will be left on some rocks along the wall.

Outpost Intel 08: From the Redoubt of Sundering, use your grapple to climb up the cliffs also to the north just beside the main gates. This log is right next to a battle rifle.

Outpost Intel 09: South of the Ransom Keep is a narrow little path that dead-ends in a riverbed you can see from your map. Follow it to the end to find a crashed vehicle and the audio log among the debris.

Outpost Intel 10: Also south of the Ransom Keep are some very high cliffs. Either grapple to the top or work your way up and around on foot and find a little area where the trees have been cut down and some UNSC supplies are scattered around, including this log.

Outpost Intel 11: On Annex Ridge, go to the southwest corner to where you overlook the base from some metal pillars. The log is right next to a grenade box on the lowest level before ground level.

Outpost Intel 12: Also on Annex Ridge, this time go to the opposite side — the northeast end. Here there are more metal pillars with your log just beside a rifle on a yellow box on the lowest level.

Outpost Intel 13: The final two logs for this series are near Riven Gate. First, go north and look along the top of the ridge for a small scouting camp beside the gate. At the top is the log near a battle rifle.

Outpost Intel 14: Lastly, go east from Riven Gate and start grappling your way up the cliff face that will be on the south side of the main road. Way up top is an abandoned sniper nest, rifle and all, plus this final audio log.

All Zeta Halo Spartan audio logs

The Spartan audio logs are also under the umbrella of Evacuation, Ringfall, Reverie, Retaliation, and Scattered. Well start with Evacuation, the first of which we already listed as one of the missable ones in the first mission of the game. Here are the rest:

Evacuation



Evacuation 02: Start out by making your way to FOB Golf and look to the right of all the weapon crates. You’ll spot a small cluster of trees that lead up to those grey pillars. Right up against them is a grenade box and this new audio log.

Evacuation 03: As you’re helping out Starlight Squad to the southwest of the map, you will find the remains of a battlefield in a sandy area. Look for the metal ramp leading up to a turret and go underneath to secure this log.

Evacuation 04: Perhaps the hardest to find of this batch, head to the location where you need to support Boxer Squad just south of Cayman Squad. Climb up the nearby mountain to the east of the dirt road and you’ll find a small abandoned campsite. This log is left on the bedroll near the back.

Evacuation 05: Back to FOB Foxtrot, head northwest and down into the ravine. There is a single body of a poor UNSC soldier down here right next to the audio log.

Evacuation 06: From the Mjolnir Armory, which is conveniently near FOB Foxtrot, go to the cliffs running along the western edge. This audio log is near yet another corpse on one of the grey pillars, along with a grenade box.

Evacuation 07: The final log in this subset is way down south on the large mountain covering most of the area. There’s a propaganda tower you can use for reference. From the tower, go southeast and down the main path but keep your ear out for when you approach the log and need to go off-road. It will be near a nice little weapon cache, including a sniper.

Ringfall

Ringfall 01: To the southwest of the Mjolnir Armory, where you can find Starlight Squad and a propaganda tower to take out, is a wall made of the grey pillars. Use your grapple to scale it and walk around the edge to nab this log near a rocket launcher.

Ringfall 02: Go north from FOB Echo and look for a small hill just across the road. There will be a fallen marine, his rifle, and the audio log waiting for you on the way to the top.

Ringfall 03: From the Forge of Teash, go southwest in the direction of the Mjolnir Armor and Titan Squad on your map. There will be a waterfall here with the log among a small camp left on a grey pillar beside a rifle.

Ringfall 04: Continuing southwest from the last log, go partway between the two Mjolnir Armor icons and just south of Titan Squad. It is resting among a pile of boulders.

Ringfall 05: Going almost all the way to the coast, right near where you can rescue Pyramid Squad, this log is left right out in the open to the southeast on the edge of the cliff.

Ringfall 06: Starting at FOB Echo, head northeast just outside the base itself. You’ll spot this audio log right off the main path near the body of a marine.

Ringfall 07: Fast travel over to the Horn of Abolition and make your way down south toward the location of Thunder Squad below the mountain. Just to the west of the squad’s location is a giant crash site. You will need to platform a bit, but the log is inside the wrecked ship.

Ringfall 08: Our final audio log in this set will take you to the extreme southwest of the map, just southeast of Starlight Squad, on the cliffs made from stone pillars. There’s a big yellow box and rocket launcher beside it to help make it a bit easier to find.

Reverie

Reverie 01: Fast travel to the Excavation Site first and take the road north until you hit a fork. You will spot a busted-down truck here with a yellow box and the first log right beside it.

Reverie 02: Southwest of Outpost Tremonius, where you go during the mission Pelican Down, is a, well, crashed Pelican. Check out the crash site to pick up this audio log.

Reverie 03: Now going behind Outpost Tremonius itself, or just south of where you can save Cobra Squad, is another crash site to check out. This time it’s an escape ship, and hidden inside the hull is this log.

Reverie 04: The next crash site we’re looking for is in the same place you will encounter Tovarus and Hyperius, which is south of the river. Head into the downed aircraft and you will easily find this log near a yellow crate.

Reverie 05: An easy one to get after fast traveling to FOB Bravo, go north and climb up the hill. Almost near the top is a little encampment with the log.

Reverie 06: Finally, go to the tallest mountain in this area to the southeast of the Excavation Site where you can find and rescue Foxhound Squad. After they’ve been saved, check out their camp and pick up this final audio log left on top of a grey box.

Retaliation

Retaliation 01: While doing the Pelican Down mission, or returning to where it took place, go into the ship’s carcass and find the log tucked away between two segments of wall.

Retaliation 02: In the same area, this time on the east side of the massive crash site where the anti-aircraft guns are, there’s a crashed troop ship you need to go into right near a Spartan Core that will pop on your map. The log is just inside near a rifle.

Retaliation 03: Go directly east of the gun battery to another massive crashed ship that left a long trench in the dirt. Locate the engine and, along the left side wall, will be this log near some supplies.

Retaliation 04: Along the ridge of mountains to the north of the crash zone, right between two of the anti-aircraft gun placements, there’s a little sniper outpost under a tree. Beside the sniper is the glowing audio log.

Retaliation 05: Finally leaving that area, go to FOB Lima and head south. Keep your eyes along the cliff wall for another little UNSC supply setup with this audio log.

Retaliation 06: Once you can get to the Reformation section of the map, which becomes available when you do The Sequence mission, go to FOB November and head west. There is a massive hole in the ring you need to carefully hop down to reach this glowing log.

Retaliation 07: Also in the Reformation area, get to FOB Kilo and head to the nearby lake. A marine set up a little campsite along the edge and kept this log on his bed.

Retaliation 08: The final log isn’t far from the last. Just southeast of FOB Lima, this audio log is kept among some yellow crates and a weapon under a tree out in the open.

Scattered

Scattered 01: Fast travel to FOB Juliet and start heading to the mountain southeast, west of Riven Gate and north of Myriad. Climb up to the cliff to find an old camp. The audio log is next to some supply boxes.

Scattered 02: Without going too far, head to the northwest of FOB Juliet to the north side of the island. There’s one massive giant pillar here you won’t miss. Grapple or fly your way to the top and find it near a downed aircraft.

Scattered 03: Now over to FOB Hotel, leave the base heading northwest to a nearby river. There’s yet another crashed ship here hiding an audio log below it.

Scattered 04: Continuing from the last log, go north and down the cliff to search for a cave in the wall. Follow the tunnel into the mountain, eventually finding some enemies you need to take out, and at the end a small supply cache, including a rocket launcher, and this log.

Scattered 05: Travel to FOB Kilo and go all the way to the southern edge of the map. The log is on a cliff just before the terrain turns into the grey pillars at the edge of the world.

Scattered 06: At the Beacon location, go a bit northwest to a ravine across from the massive metal tower. In this small trench is a little out cove with the audio log underneath.

Scattered 07: Fast travel to Annex Ridge and start making your way northwest toward the big metal wall with a waterfall cascading down the side.

Scattered 08: Now over to where the Pelican Down mission occurred, look for the mountain range to the east. At the very top of the tallest peak is your next audio log.

Scattered 09: Along the southern rim of the map, east of the Beacon, look for a small island just off the edge. On the southern edge, on the grey pillars, is a little setup of boxes with the audio log on them.

Scattered 10: The very last audio log for this set, and the UNSC section as a whole, takes us back to FOB Juliet. Follow the road that leads northwest until you see a small shallow marsh along the left side of the road. On the coast is this last Spartan log.

All Zeta Halo Banished audio logs

We have three types of Banished logs to collect: Archaeological Findings, Escharum’s Testimony, and their version of Outpost Intel. Let’s dive in.

Archaeological Findings

Archaeological Findings 01: The first of these dusty logs is in the Beacon. on the northern end of the map. Once inside, just head down the ramp and straight ahead to run into this log.

Archaeological Findings 02: Once you can enter the door in the Beacon on the east side of the map, just keep your eye open along the right wall for this orange glowing audio log.

Archaeological Findings 03: If you guessed the next one was at the southern Beacon, you’d be right. While inside, take the first right and go down the hall. The log is laying among a bunch of grenades and weapons along the wall.

Archaeological Findings 04: Last up is, you guessed it, the western Beacon. Just like the south one, take your first right at the fork and travel down a ramp. The log will be left on the wall before you enter the data room.

Escharum’s Testimony

The first two of these logs we already covered as being locked to the main missions Warship Gbraakon and Foundation, so we’ll pick up with the rest.

Escharum’s Testimony 03: Out on the ring, head to the courtyard area around The Tower. Just beside the front gate are a bunch of Banished crates and containers. One of which is open and holding this log.

Escharum’s Testimony 04: Moving over to the Excavation Site, take the lift up inside the main interior. Turn around if you’re facing the main controls and you can find this log along the slanted wall.



Escharum’s Testimony 05: Now at the Pelican Down location, go just a bit southeast of the most western gun battery and into a garage. This log is just inside on the edge of a table.

Escharum’s Testimony 06: Still in Pelican Down, we’re directly south from the far north gun battery now. Tucked against a hill is a small Banished building with this log inside on the left side.

Escharum’s Testimony 07: South of the eastern gun batter this time, you’re looking for yet another temporary Banished structure you can enter. The log is inside on the north wall.

Escharum’s Testimony 08: During the House of Reckoning, before you hit the Jega ‘Rdomnai boss area, you will get a lecture from a hologram of Escharum before taking an elevator ride to the training area. Just to the left is a little table displaying a hologram of an Assault Rifle. The log is leaning against this table.

Escharum’s Testimony 09: The final testimony is at the end of House of Reckoning and you’re heading to the cell where the Pilot is being held. Around the cell’s left side and to the back of the room is this easily passed-over log.

Banished Outpost Intel

The only missable Banished Outpost Intel we already covered is actually the last one in the list and is part of the Outpost Tremonius mission.

Banished Outpost Intel 01: There’s a small building inside a cliff just to the east of the Armory of Reckoning protected by an energy shield. All you need to do is break the panel on the left side to bring it down, go inside, and pick up this log off the floor at the back end.

Banished Outpost Intel 02: Inside the Armory of Reckoning proper, you will need to take down the shield just like the previous log. You’ll also get a Spartan Core here, then take the gravity lift up to pick up the log.

Banished Outpost Intel 03: Inside the Horn of Abolition, make a pit stop at the armory building outside and to the north of the main control room to snag this log.

Banished Outpost Intel 04: Before leaving the Horn of Abolition, go into the building to the north that has the lockdown controls. This log is laying on the floor here.

Banished Outpost Intel 05: Now entering the Forge of Teash, this log is right in the main path and almost impossible to miss.

Banished Outpost Intel 06: Inside a neighboring building that acts as a repair station from the previous log is your next stop. It is right by the front door so you can spot it from outside.

Banished Outpost Intel 07: Find the armory building just outside the Redoubt of Sundering. Again, you will be able to spot this log from the outside.

Banished Outpost Intel 08: In a different building outside the Redoubt of Sundering that holds a Gravity Hammer weapon, there’s one more log to snag on the right-hand side of the room.

Banished Outpost Intel 09: Once you’ve taken down all 4 of the silos at Ransom Keep, a new building to the north will become accessible. Just head inside and pick it up.

Banished Outpost Intel 10: Before you leave Ransom Keep, though, the other audio log is out in the open, kind of in the corner behind the silos you just blew up.

Banished Outpost Intel 11: While you’re going through the underground portion of Annex Ridge you will come to a gravity lift. Before you take it, go around back and snatch up the audio log.

Banished Outpost Intel 12: Now at the top of Annex Ridge, check in the building where you need to hit a switch. Just outside is a container with the log resting on it.

Banished Outpost Intel 13: You will need to open up this locked room at Riven Gate, you know how by now, and stroll inside to collect this log.

Banished Outpost Intel 14: Now going into the entrance leading into the mountain at Riven Gate, the log will be right inside the entryway.

