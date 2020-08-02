  1. Gaming

Japanese page of Halo Infinite rekindles rumor of battle royale mode

By

A version of the Halo Infinite website rekindled the rumor that the first-person shooter will offer a battle royale mode.

Developer 343 Industries confirmed that the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite will be free-to-play, in addition to supporting 120 frames per second on the upcoming Xbox Series X. The studio, on the other hand, previously denied that there are plans for the game to offer a battle royale mode, but the Japanese version of its website says otherwise.

The Japanese version of the Halo Infinite page on the Xbox website describes the game’s genre as “Batoru Roiyaru Shu–teingu,” which is translated to battle royale shooting, as pointed out by a post on the Halo subreddit.

It remains unclear if this is just a case of a mistranslation to Japanese, but it would make sense if Halo Infinite will offer a separate battle royale mode, perhaps similar to Warzone for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. With free-to-play multiplayer, the game will also be able to go up against the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Digital Trends has reached out to Microsoft for comments on the rumor, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Halo Infinite to launch holiday season 2020

Halo Infinite will roll out in time for this year’s holiday season, as a launch title for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X.

The storyline details of Halo Infinite remain scarce, but the gameplay trailer at the Xbox Series X showcase in July confirmed that it will take place two years after Halo V: Guardians. The trailer, however, was widely panned by viewers due to its graphics, prompting Xbox marketing manager Aaron Greenberg to clarify that Halo Infinite is “a work-in-progress game.”

