How to sign up for the Halo Infinite co-op campaign beta

It's no secret that Halo Infinite launched with many missing features that fans were expecting. The core gameplay was solid, but the multiplayer mode was bare-bones, forge is missing, and perhaps most importantly, there was no co-op of any kind. Co-op, as well as forge, is planned to be coming but much later than expected. Thankfully the team at 343 appears dedicated to adding more content to this flagship franchise, but many players are running out of patience for these features to come.

Halo Insider account

The current roadmap schedules Halo Infinite's co-op to hit sometime in August of 2022, nearly a year after launch, but there was also an announcement that they would be allowing players to test out this mode early. This won't be available for everyone by default, though. If you want to make sure you and your friends are among the first Spartans to fight back against the Banished on Zeta Halo, here's how you can join the Halo Infinite co-op beta when it launches.

How to sign up for the Halo Infinite co-op beta

Signing up for the Halo Infinite co-op beta is quick, painless, and, best of all, free. Here's a quick breakdown of how you can do it. Keep in mind that this will only be for network co-op. You won't be able to play split-screen if selected for this beta.

Step 1: Join the Halo Insider Program via the official website.

Step 2: Click the Join Halo Insider button and sign in with your Xbox account.

Step 3: Choose to opt-in for either Console Flighting or PC Flighting, depending on which platform you have or prefer, or simply choose both.

Step 4: If choosing console, you will need to enter which system, controller, display, and audio setup you have. If on PC, you will need to enter your specs as well.

Step 5: Wait and hope. Simply being opted in for these tests doesn't guarantee you a spot in this or any other test.

When is the Halo Infinite co-op beta?

Halo Infinite's co-op beta is scheduled to begin in July, just one month before the mode releases to the public. However, the specific starting and end dates in July for the test are not yet known. Likely they won't be public until those chosen to participate in the beta have been selected.

