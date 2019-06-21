Digital Trends
Gaming

343 Industries says first beta for Halo: Reach on PC will be next week

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Halo Reach pc Master Chief Collection flight test june 2019 date

According to a recent blog post on Halo Waypoint, the first beta for Halo: Reach on PC from The Master Chief Collection will be released in the last week of June “if everything goes according to plan.” This will not be a massive test phase where everyone interested in playing will get a shot, however. The beta will only be open to a small group of players who’ve locked in a chance for an invite by registering to be a Halo Insider.

In the blog, 343 Industries goes into more detail about why its chosen to approach the first Halo: Reach beta this way.

“We’re starting more modestly because we’ve got quite a few levers to pull and we want to ensure our delivery pipeline runs smoothly, our communications are clear, and that participants can properly provide their feedback on the build,” 343 Industries said. “Since there are so many pieces and levers that need testing, verification, and appropriate approvals, we need to take our time to ensure we’re sending out a quality flight to our Halo Insiders.”

Hands-on with some PC Halo was expected earlier this year but was delayed because the ports to PC needed a bit more work. Microsoft has been playing nice with PC gamers by bringing Xbox experiences to them via the Xbox Game Pass and one of the highest profile releases is getting tested before launch. E3 2019 attendees had a chance to play the PC version of Halo: Reach from The Master Chief Collection and those who weren’t able to try it then will get another opportunity sometime next week.

If you don’t make it into this first test, the developers have not shared when a second opportunity will come around. This is likely because a second wave will be heavily dependent on how stable 343 can make the latest build with the small group that’s being allowed to access it this first time around. If you don’t get in or need something to play up until the invites go out, you can try out games like Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein 2, and Imperator Rome with your Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming monitors for 2019
Sea of Solitude
Gaming

Sea of Solitude deftly explores how loneliness turns humans into monsters

The latest EA Original Sea of Solitude tackles mental health issues, specifically loneliness. At EA Play, we previewed the adventure game and learned a lot about its beautiful world and important themes.
Posted By Steven Petite
ar mobile game harry potter wizards unite live early augmented reality day launch release pokemon go re
Gaming

Mobile AR game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite live on iOS and Android a day early

If you've been waiting patiently to transform the world around you into the wizarding world, you can do so a day early. Android and iOS mobile gamers now have access to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the game from the creators of Pokemon Go.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

Everything we know about cloud gaming

Cloud gaming is taking the video game industry by storm, but just what is cloud gaming? We've broken it down into several sections so that you can learn the basics and decide if you want it.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the division 2 gunner specialization unlock guide 1
Gaming

How to unlock and use the Gunner specialization in The Division 2

The latest Division 2 update added a new specialization, Gunner. Year 1 pass owners gain instant access to Gunner, but all other players have to grind through Field Research challenges to unlock the fourth specialization.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

How to get the most out of agent builds and specializations in The Division 2

The Division 2 has an intricate loot system to let you fine tune your agent to fit your play style. In our builds and specializations guide, we'll walk you through all of the stats you should pay attention to when tinkering with gear.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ouya console front angle
Gaming

Google’s Stadia is about to unleash a wave of terrible cloud gaming consoles

Google's Stadia will bring 4K HDR gaming to any device that can run Google Chrome. That's great for gamers, but the ease of building a Stadia compatible device will open the floodgates for bad cloud gaming consoles.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
How to play Fortnite on Mac
Computing

Apple has a plan to save Mac gaming, but it’s not the one you want

The Mac isn’t known for being a game-friendly platform, but Apple hopes to change that in the coming months and years. The thing is, its plan may not be quite what you were hoping for if you’re a Mac gamer.
Posted By Alex Blake
monster hunter world iceborne adds new area more monsters
Gaming

How to play the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne doesn't launch until September 6, but PS4 users can check out a chunk of the large new expansion very soon. Here's what you need to know about the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta.
Posted By Steven Petite
EA cloud game streaming gaming platform mass effect Andromeda origin access
Gaming

EA confirms it’s still considering its own game streaming platform

Google Stadia's launch titles featuring a lot of heavy-hitters across the industry but none from EA, yet. EA exec Mike Blank says that the company is still weighing the option of releasing its own cloud gaming platform.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Computing

These gaming monitors give you the high speed, high-fidelity gaming you need

What are the best gaming monitors you can buy right now? We select five that are all priced under competitive and pack premium technologies like G-SYNC and FreeSync, high resolutions, HDR, and fast refresh rates.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Phil Spencer Xbox next gen console one solo project scarlett development console
Gaming

Xbox head confirms one version of Project Scarlett in development

Old statements from Microsoft have people wondering if multiple versions of the next Xbox are in the works. Phil Spencer confirmed in an interview that only one Project Scarlett is being developed for the next generation.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite week 6 challenges fortnite hot spot
Gaming

Hit up some hot spots and earn ten battle stars with our Fortnite weekly guide

The Fortnite season 9, week 6 challenges are now available. This week's guide is on a multi-stage challenge that will task you to search ammo boxes and chests, and eliminate enemies at a hot spot on the Battle Royale map.
Posted By Cody Perez
microsoft xcloud vs shadow project forza
Gaming

Microsoft xCloud vs. Shadow: Which one will be worth your hard-earned money?

Game streaming looks to be the next big thing in PC gaming, and Microsoft's xCloud and Blade's Shadow figure to be major players in the game streaming competition. We compared each service to help you decide between the two.
Posted By Steven Petite