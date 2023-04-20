 Skip to main content
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

For as fun as Hogwarts Legacy was, there was one major feature of the wizarding world that was noticeably absent from the game. Despite featuring the ability to fly on broomsticks, and even soar through a Quidditch arena, you couldn’t actually play this magical game. That’s where Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a brand new game, comes in. Very little has been shared about the game since its announcement, however, there are a few details worth going over before mounting up and trying to catch that elusive Golden Snitch! Here’s everything we know about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Release window

A quidditch player with the Golden Snitch.

There’s no release window for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, however, it might be somewhat soon since registration is underway for upcoming playtests.

Related Videos

If you want to register for a chance to participate in any playtests, you can do so on the official site.

Platforms

A quidditch player with their broom.

As of now, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is only confirmed to be coming to PC. We will have to wait and see which, if any, consoles it will also be available on.

Trailers

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD

&mdash; Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023

While not technically a trailer, we do see a glimpse at what style this game will be going for in the announcement tweet.

Multiplayer

Details are extremely sparse, but the developers have stated that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be primarily a competitive multiplayer experience. If it follows the rules of the game as they were written in the books, then you could expect a 7-on-7 experience.

