 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Here we go again: Blizzard is said to be working on another StarCraft shooter

By
blizzard remastering classic games starcraft
Blizzard

The idea of a Blizzard-made, StarCraft-focused shooter has been floating around since the first announcement of StarCraft: Ghost in 2002, but the project’s subsequent closure seemed to firmly close the coffin. When Blizzard shut down their next attempt in 2019 to focus on Overwatch 2, fans all but gave up — but an IGN interview with Jason Schreier has caused that ember of hope to flare once again. Third time’s the charm?

In the interview, Schreier says, “StarCraft is not dead at Blizzard.” He mentions a project focused on creating a shooter set inside the StarCraft universe, although he does point out that it could very well be canceled like the first two attempts.

Recommended Videos

Schreier gave no details about what the game might look like, when it would release, or even if it would be first- or third-person. He did say, however, that Dan Hay, director of Far Cry 5, was leading the project — and that’s good news indeed.

Starcraft 2
Blizzard

The first attempt was called StarCraft: Ghost and was supposed to be a third-person stealth game focusing on the Ghost unit, a type of psionic spy-commando. It was announced in 2002, put on hiatus in 2006, and after years of radio silence, Blizzard formally canceled the project in 2014. According to Schreier, the second attempt was codenamed Ares and was supposed to have Battlefieldlike influences but was glossed over in favor of more popular titles.

Related

So why is it worth getting your hopes up now? Blizzard has a lot more going for it than it has in recent years. With Microsoft’s backing, Blizzard has a source of funding. The project has an experienced director in Hay. And finally, with the single-player campaigns of both StarCraft and StarCraft 2 coming to Game Pass, it’s the perfect time for Blizzard to capitalize on the nostalgia and popularity of the franchise.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best smoothies in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Zelda makes a mixed smoothie in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Adventuring through Hyrule and the Still World is a tough job in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, but our heroic princess is up to the task. She's armed with the power of Echoes, various accessories, and even outfits to give her an advantage over the various mobs and hazards in the world. But one new trick Zelda has access to that will make her adventure much easier (and more delicious) is smoothies. These consumable items offer dozens of benefits, from health recovery to temporary stat increases. You'll be collecting ingredients by the handful while exploring that you can give to the Business Scrub to whip up into a powerful drink. The only question becomes which ones are the best that you should spend your precious inventory slots to carry with you. Let's explore the best smoothies in Echoes of Wisdom, what they do, and how to make them.
The best smoothies in Echoes of Wisdom

Each smoothie must be made at one of the various Business Scrub stands in exchange for two ingredients and 10 Rupees. There are a total of 69 different recipes to test out, which is way too many to keep in your head to remember the best ones. However, you should still make each smoothie at least once if you want to get 10 Golden Eggs easily.
Refreshing Mixed Smoothie

Read more
This PS5-ready Samsung SSD is $75 off today at Best Buy
The Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink.

While many of the top computers come loaded with enough internal storage for most folks, there will always be buyers looking for more bytes to store data with. And if you’re a PC gamer (who may want to check out our list of the best gaming PC deals), you’ll know just how crucial it is to maintain as much storage space as possible.

Fortunately, you’ll be able to purchase an external SSD to add more storage to your PC. Adding an external SSD is a simple process of connecting it to your game console or PC via a USB port. And we came across this great offer: Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB Internal SSD at Best Buy, you’ll spend $190. At full price, this model sells for $265.

Read more
The best Nintendo Switch games for adults

If you're checking out any list of the best Switch games, there will be no shortage of games aimed at kids. That isn't to say these aren't great games for players of all ages, but sometimes older games want a game that feels a little more mature and less like a party game. Just because Nintendo likes to focus on games for all ages doesn't mean the entire console is lacking games for adults, though. The best indie games on Switch, for example, aren't afraid to push some boundaries. Whether it's a stellar single-player title or one of the best multiplayer games on Switch, we'll help you find the best games on the console for adults.

Bayonetta 3

Read more