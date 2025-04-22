 Skip to main content
How to preorder the Switch 2: Orders open April 24 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 is being held in a pair of hands.
Nintendo is at it again. The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming later this year and preorders are starting soon. The preorder is the easiest way to beat the line and ensure you get your Nintendo Switch 2 when it comes out on June 5. Starting at the very first second of April 24 (12:00 a.m. ET, i.e. when it hits midnight on Wednesday, the 23 in NYC) you’ll be able to begin your pre-ordering at Walmart via the button below.

You’ll be able to get the Nintendo Switch 2 by itself for $449 or the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Bundle for $499, all with free shipping so long as you order by 8:00 a.m. of your local time on June 4. However, Walmart has very specifically said “while supplies last” for this offer. That indicates that they think there’s a possibility of them selling out. They don’t have an infinite supply of Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds. So, be sure to tap the button below now, just in case, and bookmark this page for later if the preorder is not yet available.

Read on for an overview of everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Why you should preorder the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t out yet, but we still have quite a lot of knowledge about the Switch 2. Part of this is because it looks so similar to the original Switch, which is a good thing because it is backwards compatible. If you compare the hardware of the Switch and Switch 2, however, you’ll start to see glimpses of major changes — a 4K docked video output, a massive storage upgrade, dual USB-C ports, and support for microSD express cards (which the original lacks, meaning you’ll need to upgrade cards). Furthermore, the Switch 2 is going to have new magnetic Joy-Cons that are somewhat larger and can operate in a new mode that’s not entirely unlike a computer mouse.

The Mario Kart World Bundle also includes Mario Kart 9, which features classic Mario-style, powerup-infused karting with a twist — transitions from track to track in a set progress seamlessly. We’re also seeing more abilities to pull off skateboard style grind tricks and there’s even a rewind feature to give you a second shot at that jump you missed.

Of course, knowing all of this is moot if you don’t get a Nintendo Switch 2 console in your hands. Starting on April 24 you can preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 or the Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World for $499 if you tap the button below.

