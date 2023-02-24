Hogwarts Legacy was launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC on February 10, and it will arrive on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait a bit longer as the game won’t roll out for the hybrid console until July 25, but there’s a good reason to pre-order the game from Best Buy.

Hogwarts Legacy for the Nintendo Switch costs $60, but pre-ordering on Best Buy will get you a $10 gift card that you can spend at any of the retailer’s physical locations or on its online store. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, so if you’re going to get the game anyway, you might as well take advantage of this deal.

Why you should buy Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, but in the 1800s — a century before the events in the Harry Potter novels and films. You’ll play as a student at Hogwarts, where you’ll learn spells, make potions, and take care of magical beasts. You’ll be able to freely roam around the school, as well as in familiar places such as Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest, all with the goal of mastering your skills and becoming the wizard or witch that you want to be.

The game itself is amazing, but the reason you’d want to get it for the Nintendo Switch is because you’ll be able to play Hogwarts Legacy while on the go. You’ll be able to cast your spells while on the train to work, or explore Hogwarts while in between classes. The game will not look as great on the Nintendo Switch as on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC, but that’s a fair trade-off for portability.

Hogwarts Legacy is already a hit on the current-generation consoles, and it will likely be added to our list of the best Nintendo Switch games once it’s released for the hybrid console. To secure your copy, it’s highly recommended that you pre-order the game from Best Buy for $60. If you do so now, you’ll also get a $10 gift card that you can use at any Best Buy store, or on its online platform. This offer may disappear at any moment, so you should mail in your pre-order as soon as you can.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations