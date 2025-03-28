Hogwarts Legacy’s unannounced expansion isn’t happening after all

The planned expansion for Hogwarts Legacy has been canceled amid ongoing restructuring at Warner Bros, according to a report from Jason Schreirer at Bloomberg. The expansion was slated for release later this year alongside a Definitive Edition of the game and would have introduced new storylines, side quests, and more — again, according to reports from last year.

According to the sources (who chose to remain anonymous), the cancellation came after concerns that the additional content wouldn’t justify the price the company planned to ask for the expansion. Warner Bros’ video game division has already faced numerous hard decisions in 2025, including the closure of three studios and the cancellation of the Wonder Woman video game. The company said it wanted to double down on its biggest franchises following those closures and specifically mentioned Harry Potter as one of those franchises, but that wasn’t enough to save this expansion.

Avalanche Software is still working on a sequel to the first game. Now that the expansion has been canceled, the team will be able to devote more resources to the development of Hogwarts Legacy 2. It’s possible that some of the planned content of the expansion could resurface in the sequel in the form of sidequests and additional storylines.

The first Hogwarts Legacy has been a runaway success, selling more than 34 million copies and drawing in a huge number of Harry Potter fans. That said, the game was met with legitimate criticism surrounding its beautiful, though often empty-feeling, open-world design.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 doesn’t have an official release date, although estimates place it sometime in the 2026-2027 window. If accurate, the game will launch near the time the new HBO Original Harry Potter series is planned to air and could capitalize on the renewed focus for the franchise.