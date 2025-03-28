 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Hogwarts Legacy’s unannounced expansion isn’t happening after all

By
A wizard casting avada kedavra.
WB Games

The planned expansion for Hogwarts Legacy has been canceled amid ongoing restructuring at Warner Bros, according to a report from Jason Schreirer at Bloomberg. The expansion was slated for release later this year alongside a Definitive Edition of the game and would have introduced new storylines, side quests, and more — again, according to reports from last year.

According to the sources (who chose to remain anonymous), the cancellation came after concerns that the additional content wouldn’t justify the price the company planned to ask for the expansion. Warner Bros’ video game division has already faced numerous hard decisions in 2025, including the closure of three studios and the cancellation of the Wonder Woman video game. The company said it wanted to double down on its biggest franchises following those closures and specifically mentioned Harry Potter as one of those franchises, but that wasn’t enough to save this expansion.

Recommended Videos

Avalanche Software is still working on a sequel to the first game. Now that the expansion has been canceled, the team will be able to devote more resources to the development of Hogwarts Legacy 2. It’s possible that some of the planned content of the expansion could resurface in the sequel in the form of sidequests and additional storylines.

The first Hogwarts Legacy has been a runaway success, selling more than 34 million copies and drawing in a huge number of Harry Potter fans. That said, the game was met with legitimate criticism surrounding its beautiful, though often empty-feeling, open-world design.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Hogwarts Legacy 2 doesn’t have an official release date, although estimates place it sometime in the 2026-2027 window. If accurate, the game will launch near the time the new HBO Original Harry Potter series is planned to air and could capitalize on the renewed focus for the franchise.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
All Demiguise Statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy
A demiguise statue glowing.

The Demiguise Statues are some of the most important collectibles in Hogwarts Legacy. Not only are they featured in one of the game's most popular side quests, but they're used to upgrade one of the best spells available to your witch or wizard. That means you'll want to go out of your way to find these objects – even if that means you'll need to slog around the map a few times.

However, you won't be able to find these unique objects as soon as you launch Hogwarts Legacy. That means you shouldn't start your search until you've unlocked them, otherwise, you'll search for hours and find nothing.

Read more
How to get the Finishing Touches achievement in Hogwarts Legacy
A wizard zaps someone off camera with red magic in Hogwarts Legacy,

There are tons of challenges to tackle in Hogwarts Legacy, but few are as time-consuming as unlocking the Finishing Touches achievement. This wild achievement forces you to use very specific attacks on very specific enemies, meaning you'll need to travel all around Hogwarts to find these beasts and go up against them in battle.

While you'll spend a lot of time chasing after all these enemies, there are a few things you need to know before venturing out in search of this achievement. Here's how to get the Finishing Touches achievement in Hogwarts Legacy, including which enemies you need to find and which spell must be cast on them.

Read more
Hogwarts Legacy beats out Call of Duty to become 2023’s bestselling game
A student waving a wand in Hogwarts Legacy.

Circana's Mat Piscatella has released video game market highlights for 2023, and WB Games' Hogwarts Legacy ended up being the bestselling game of 2023, beating out the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

"Hogwarts Legacy finished as 2023’s bestselling video game in the U.S. market in dollar sales. It is the first year since 2008 that a non-Call of Duty or Rockstar-developed title ranked 1st (Rock Band)," Piscatella explained on X. "Hogwarts Legacy was the bestselling game of the year on PlayStation platforms, ranked 2nd on Xbox platforms, and placed 5th on Nintendo platforms."

Read more