Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5

Tomas Franzese
By

Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. 

Sharpen your needles – confirming Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PS5 and PS4 pic.twitter.com/poIclQDfvr

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2022

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a sequel to Hollow Knight, one of the most critically acclaimed Metroidvania games of the past decade. Hollow Knight: Silksong follows Hornet, a character from the first game, as she explores the unfamiliar world of Pharloom. When Team Cherry announced the indie in February 2019, it only confirmed that the game was in development for PC, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch.

The game went MIA after an appearance at E3 2019, only for it to triumphantly reemerge as one of the first announcements of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2022. Although we know that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available through Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox platforms, it’s good to know that those who prefer to try the game on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation will still have access to the game on day one. 

Unfortunately, this PlayStation announcement did not come alongside a new trailer or release date confirmation, so Hollow Knight fans are still left eagerly awaiting its follow-up. Microsoft did claim that every game in its June showcase was “targeted to launch in the next 12 months,” though, so it’s very possible that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released for PC, Mac, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in the first half of 2023. 

