Hollow Knight: Silksong will be a cross-gen launch, devs say

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, eagle-eyed fans spotted a short teaser for Hollow Knight: Silksong — and now Team Cherry Games confirms the highly-anticipated game will be launched on both the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2. The post comes after fans expressed concerns that the title might be only on the Nintendo Switch 2, but we now know that’s not the case. In fact, it’s releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series as well (and on Game Pass), although we still don’t know when.

Matthew Griffin, part of Team Cherry Games’ marketing team, took to social media to clear up any confusion. Silksong is one of those games that’s just as much rumor as fact, so it’s a treat when the development team confirms a new detail.

https://twitter.com/griffinmatta/status/1909395467945099502 Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally announced in 2019, but has been delayed numerous times to the point that fans group it with games like Star Citizen and other “never finished” titles. In 2022, Team Cherry Games said Silksong would drop within a year, but a follow-up announcement in May 2023 stated it had been delayed indefinitely.

The recent Nintendo Switch 2 Direct gave a vague release window of 2025, but not set date within that window. By that logic, the game should release sometime within the next eight months, but until a more concrete launch date is provided, we caution against getting your hopes up.

If you’ve played the original Hollow Knight and you can’t wait to get your hands on more of the same, you’ll have to be patient. Until then, though, 2024 was a great year for Metroidvania games, so try your hand at other Switch Metroidvanias out there to whet your appetite.