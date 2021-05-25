A new State of Play presentation dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West is coming this week. Sony’s showcase will give the community a closer look at Guerrilla Games’ next adventure, and we’ll detail everything you need to know about the upcoming presentation in this article.

We are so excited to show you more of Horizon Forbidden West! This Thursday, May 27, join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands. 🏹 Find out more here: https://t.co/opJQFScC3M#HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/kZ6zcVM7ny — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 25, 2021

When is the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play?

The Horizon Forbidden West State of Play presentation will begin at 2 p.m. PT. on May 27. Sony mentioned that a preshow will commence at 9 a.m. PT that same day, though it’s unclear what that will entail. The State of Play presentation itself is planned to last 20 minutes and will be solely dedicated to Forbidden West.

Where can I watch the State of Play?

In typical fashion, Sony will air its State of Play showcase through YouTube or Twitch. Both platforms will have the same showcase.

What will be shown during the event?

While Sony isn’t spoiling anything that will be shown, we do know the presentation will feature 14 minutes of gameplay captured on the PlayStation 5. Most notably, this marks the gameplay reveal, giving the community a better idea of how the game will look and play. Since the event is set to last 20 minutes, we can assume the rest of the runtime will be dedicated to a trailer. It’s also possible we’ll get a release date. The initial plan was to have the game debut in 2021, and it could still be on track to hit that release window.

What won’t be shown?

Sony often has densely packed showcases with lots of games, but this one will focus solely on Horizon Forbidden West, so don’t expect to see God of War, or updates on any other first-party PlayStation games.

