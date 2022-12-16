Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A tweet about available job openings at developer Guerrilla Games confirmed the existence of an online game set in the same universe as Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

“We are continuing to create epic solo adventures for Aloy. But there is more,” a tweet by LifeAtGuerrilla says. “A new internal team is developing a separate Online Project set in Horizon’s universe. Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together.”

Join Guerrilla in Amsterdam as we work to expand the world of Horizon



It's an exciting time to join us! We have many open roles across multiple departments, so check them out on our Careers page and apply today!https://t.co/G9tvnSkQQQ pic.twitter.com/Xqab1JGabV — Life at Guerrilla (@LifeAtGuerrilla) December 16, 2022

Rumors about this Horizon Online Project first emerged in an MP1ST report in October 2022 that also claimed a remaster or remake of Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5 was in the works. Guerilla Games’ tweet does not mention any potential Horizon Zero Dawn re-release.

Similar to Blizzard’s survival game and Respawn’s Star Wars games’ reveals earlier this year, this announcement is almost solely related to job openings so details on the game itself are scarce. Guerrilla Games is still in the process of hiring animators, artists, game designers, and writers for the game, so it’s likely a way out from release. It’ll likely be part of PlayStation’s upcoming live service push, which will also impact series like The Last of Us.

The Horizon Online Project does not have a release date, but we now know it is in active development at Guerrilla Games. In the interim, PlayStation Studios announced at The Game Awards 2022 that the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion will be released exclusively for PS5 on April 19, 2023. Guerrilla’s message also suggests that we can expect a follow-up to Horizon Forbidden West starring Aloy eventually.

