  1. Gaming

Horizon Zero Dawn launches for PC on August 7 with unlocked framerates

By

Horizon Zero Dawn, one of the most popular PlayStation 4 exclusives of all time, will launch for the PC on August 7 with several enhancements in tow.

The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn was announced in March, after months of rumors that the game was dropping PlayStation 4 exclusivity. Sony’s head of worldwide studios Hermen Hulst, who previously served as studio director for the title’s developer Guerilla Games, confirmed the platform jump in a PlayStation Blog interview.

Guerilla Games has released a new trailer for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for the PC, revealing an August 7 release date on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The trailer is not just about the game’s release date though, as it also showed several improvements coming to Horizon Zero Dawn for its arrival on PC.

Horizon Zero Dawn will support unlocked framerates and ultra-wide monitors upon launch, and will also feature graphical customization and controller options upon launch. The trailer touted dynamic foliage and improved reflections as examples of the game’s visual improvements, as well as a benchmarking tool to assess the player’s PC. Digital Trends has reached out to Guerilla Games for information on any other upgrades, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Horizon Zero Dawn was built on Guerilla Games’ Decima Engine, which was also used by Kojima Productions for Death Stranding. The excellent performance of the latter’s PC port, which will roll out on July 14, bodes well for Aloy’s adventures as she switches platforms.

Meanwhile, Guerilla Games is already working on the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which will launch on the PlayStation 5. Details on the upcoming title remain scarce, but it appears to be taking place shortly after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Editors' Recommendations

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

upcoming switch games paper mario the origami king screenshot01

GTA makes a run for gaming’s triple crown — and will likely achieve it

gta online heists gallery 22

The best games for a 4K HDR TV

best games to show off your 4k hdr tv for featured

Death Stranding’s PC port is great. That’s good news for Horizon Zero Dawn fans

Who needs a crew? How to sail solo in Sea of Thieves

sea of thieves how to play solo sail

The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch (July 2020)

minecraft dungeons all weapon armor types locations bow

A beginner’s guide to flawless victory in Mortal Kombat 11

These are the best cheap Xbox Game Pass deals for July 2020

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

The best Mac games (July 2020)

Contraband contracts guide for Call of Duty: Warzone

call of duty warzone contraband contracts guide mw screenshot s4 0004 price trench 3840x2160 branded

Minecraft Dungeons’ first DLC pack, Jungle Awakens, is now available

Minecraft Nether Update

How to watch Microsoft’s next Xbox Series X event

xbox series x promises thousands of backwards compatible games at launch

The best SNES emulators for 2020

PlayStation begins a new initiative touting indie games