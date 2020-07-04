Horizon Zero Dawn, one of the most popular PlayStation 4 exclusives of all time, will launch for the PC on August 7 with several enhancements in tow.

The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn was announced in March, after months of rumors that the game was dropping PlayStation 4 exclusivity. Sony’s head of worldwide studios Hermen Hulst, who previously served as studio director for the title’s developer Guerilla Games, confirmed the platform jump in a PlayStation Blog interview.

Guerilla Games has released a new trailer for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for the PC, revealing an August 7 release date on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The trailer is not just about the game’s release date though, as it also showed several improvements coming to Horizon Zero Dawn for its arrival on PC.

Horizon Zero Dawn will support unlocked framerates and ultra-wide monitors upon launch, and will also feature graphical customization and controller options upon launch. The trailer touted dynamic foliage and improved reflections as examples of the game’s visual improvements, as well as a benchmarking tool to assess the player’s PC. Digital Trends has reached out to Guerilla Games for information on any other upgrades, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Horizon Zero Dawn was built on Guerilla Games’ Decima Engine, which was also used by Kojima Productions for Death Stranding. The excellent performance of the latter’s PC port, which will roll out on July 14, bodes well for Aloy’s adventures as she switches platforms.

Meanwhile, Guerilla Games is already working on the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which will launch on the PlayStation 5. Details on the upcoming title remain scarce, but it appears to be taking place shortly after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Editors' Recommendations