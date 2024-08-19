 Skip to main content
How long is Black Myth: Wukong?

Black Myth: Wukong and its protagonist, the Destined One.
Game Science

Developer Game Science has pushed back on calling Black Myth: Wukong a souslike, but it hasn’t commented much on just how big of a game it is. The story it is based on is a massive tale, but will it take just as long to go through the game version of the story? Plus, there are a ton of upcoming games in the near future that you may want to be sure you have time for before investing in a massive epic, so you’ll want to know how long it will take. Naturally, there will be a lot of variance on how long Black Myth: Wukong will take, but even then, the ranges might surprise you based on the type of game it is. Let’s dice into how long you can expect to play Black Myth: Wukong.

How long is Black Myth: Wukong

A monkey man faces off against a fiery boss in Black Myth: Wukong.
Game Science

First, skill will be a huge factor in determining how long it takes you to beat this game. Again, it isn’t a soulslike, but there are dozens of challenging bosses all over the game that could act as roadblocks. Additionally, while not open-world by any means, there are plenty of side paths and secrets you can spend extra time exploring to inflate your playtime.

From our experience, a skilled player playing the game naturally can expect around a 35-hour adventure. This means mostly following the main path and beating most bosses within a few tries. If you struggle a bit or want to explore the areas more fully, around 40 hours is probably the safe average time most players will need.

Going for 100% can add an additional 10 hours or so, bringing the high-end time frame to around 50 hours.

