The First Berserker: Khazan, like many Soulslike experiences before it, combines dangerous exploration with extraordinarly difficult enemies and bosses to fell, ensuring that genre fans have plenty to keep them busy for upwards of 40 hours. And if those ultra-challenging bosses are your main draw, you may be curious how many you’ll come across during your journey through the game’s dark and twisted world. The goal is to be prepared, after all, so we can’t blame you for wanting to know.

Well, look no further. Here’s how many bosses are in The First Berserker: Khazan and where you’ll find them all.

All bosses in The First Berserker: Khazan

There are a total of 16 main bosses to face off against in The First Berserker: Khazan, as well as an even larger selection of optional bosses encountered in bonus missions, which you’ll unlock by having discussions with NPCs around the Crevice (the game’s hub), collecting certain special items, or completing specific tasks.

Below is a list of all main and optional bosses, as well as the mission in which they’re encountered. Needless to say, spoilers await you beyond this point.

Main bosses

These bosses are encountered in The First Berserker: Khazan‘s main missions, which means you’ll have to learn and overcome their challenges to move the adventure forward. These range from tough to immensely challenging, so the average player can expect to spend quite a while learning their moves and finding the right time to fight back.

Yetuga – Banished Hero

– Banished Hero Blade Phantom – Trials of the Frozen Mountain

– Trials of the Frozen Mountain Viper – Forgotten Temple

– Forgotten Temple Volbaino – First Act of Revenge

– First Act of Revenge Aratra – Strange Stench

– Strange Stench Rangkus – Traitor Revealed

– Traitor Revealed Maluca – Veiled Knives

– Veiled Knives Elamein – Devoured Village

– Devoured Village Shactuka – Inconceivable Truth

– Inconceivable Truth Trokka – Witch’s Castle

– Witch’s Castle Bellerian – Hermit Mountains

– Hermit Mountains Skalpel – Corruptors’ Fortress

– Corruptors’ Fortress Princess Ilyna – Strange Melody

– Strange Melody Hismar – Fall of the Empire

– Fall of the Empire Reese – Bloody Sanctuary

– Bloody Sanctuary Ozma – Master of Chaos

Bonus mission bosses

These bosses are encountered in The First Berserker: Khazan‘s bonus missions, which are optional levels you can take on to find extra gear, scrolls, upgrade items, and more. We highly recommend you complete all of them on your journey, as the additional loot and experience are well worth the time. Additionally, some of these bosses will essentially be retooled versions of encounters you’ve already had (perhaps with a new move or two), making the learning curve for defeating them a bit lower than you’d expect.