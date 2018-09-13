Digital Trends
Gaming

How you can become a hardwood legend in ‘NBA 2K19’ MyCareer mode

Steven Petite
By
nba 2k19 review 2

NBA 2K19‘s MyCareer mode, for the second year in a row, features a robust social hub dubbed the Neighborhood. Along with going to practice and competing in the grind that is the NBA season, you can stroll over to the gym to lift, head to blacktop for pickup games against real players, and even play a pseudo version of Slamball. Neighborhood almost makes it more of a role-playing game than a sports sim. As an RPG, there’s a lot to manage and even more to do. The ultimate goal, however, is to become an NBA star with a 99 rating, the max grade a player can receive in NBA 2K19. We’ve put together a MyCareer guide that will get you on the right track towards that goal.

Position and skills

The first thing you do in MyCareer is create your player. While customizing your appearance is fun, the most important part is picking your position and skills. Personal preference is key here. Think of how you want to play the game. If you want to have the ball in your hands on every possession, pick point guard. If you want to dominate the paint, power forward or center are good options. And if you want to score from the outside, perhaps choose shooting guard or small forward.

Next, pick a primary and secondary skill. These archetypes affect the skill ceiling for certain attributes like passing, ball handling, three-point shooting, shot creating, and mid-range jumpers. Pick skills that make sense for the style of play you desire. For instance, as a shooting guard, we picked three-point shooting as our primary skill and shot creating as our secondary skill.

You’ll then be asked to adjust your height, weight, and wingspan. As you move the slider for each value, notice how certain attributes go up and others go down. While we tinkered with these values a little bit, it’s best not to go nuts, as the positive gains for stats don’t necessarily outweigh the problems you create in other categories. This is all a matter of preference but keep in mind you can become a 99-rated player no matter your position, skillset, and physical stature.

Improving your rating

how to become legend in nba 2k19 mycareer mode 20180912112806

You start off as a lowly 60-rated player, which basically means that all of your stats are pretty bad. As you play, however, you’ll earn virtual currency (VC), the coin that makes the Neighborhood go round. VC can be used to upgrade your player’s attributes in the MyPlayer menu. Each attribute upgrade costs VC, and as you climb the ladder, attributes become costlier. The more you upgrade individual stat categories, the higher your overall rating becomes.

At milestone ratings (every five points until it turns to every single point at 90), you unlock new animations, items, and features in the Neighborhood. For instance, at 75, you can modify your own unique jumpshot. At 85, vehicles like skateboards and scooters can be bought to help you travel around the Neighborhood. At 91, an arcade machine containing an old school version of NBA 2K gets delivered to your loft. Pretty cool, right?

Negotiate contracts and endorsement deals

how to become legend in nba 2k19 mycareer mode 20180912105936

At the end of The Prelude, the story-driven prologue that takes your player from China to the G-League, you have your pick of NBA teams. Some teams will want you more than others. If you had your heart set on playing with LeBron on the Lakers, but they only want to offer you five minutes of playing time, well, it’s not a good idea. Generally, you should pick the team that offers you the most playing time. Eventually, you can force a trade anyway, and if you’ve been performing well, the Lakers might actually want you. But since you’re an up and coming player, the teams who show interest in you are generally lottery teams.

After picking your first NBA team, you will have to negotiate your contract. The team will make you an offer that gives you a set amount of VC per game as a salary. Don’t take that offer. Instead, make a counteroffer, bumping up the per game VC. You can’t get too greedy here, but it’s pretty easy to get the offer increased at least 20 or 30 VC. The same negotiating tactic should be used for endorsement deals, which spring up each time you hit a fan milestone. While playing a game, you’ll earn fans for good play.

Once you hit thresholds such as 100,000 and 250,000, a new endorsement deal opportunity crops up. Endorsement deals typically give you appearance fees for events and rewards for good play on the court. These incentive-based offers often include bonuses for filling the box score with say, 15 points and 12 assists in one game. You get to pick the incentive(s) with each endorsement deal, so make sure to choose a qualifier that makes sense for your style of play.

Play smart to level up faster

nba 2k19 review 5

When playing games with your created player, notice the teammate grade in the upper righthand corner. It starts at a C but fluctuates both up and down based on your play. Each rebound, assist, steal, and quality shot you take adds to your teammate grade. Each turnover, bad shot, foul, and point you allow to be scored hurts your teammate grade. To be clear, you can pad the stat sheet with 30 points, five assists, and five rebounds, and still wind up with a D in the teammate grade if you don’t play defense and jack up terrible shots on loop.

We know, it’s incredibly tempting to want the ball in your hands making plays on every single possession. It’s simply not realistic from a teammate grade perspective. Keep in mind that every time your teammate ignores you when asking for a pass, your teammate grade takes a minor hit. This 2K19’s subtle way of telling you that basketball is a team game. You have four teammates on the court with you at all times. You can’t be expected, nor should you, do everything.

While you’ll always get your base salary for each game, your performance can earn you VC bonuses. A grade of B+ nets you more VC than a C, and an A rating dwarfs what you’d earn if you get a D. So, how can you raise your teammate grade to squeeze the most VC out of each contest?

For starters, know that the number of minutes discussed in your contract is based on a 48-minute game. By default, MyCareer has five minute quarters. Essentially, you’ll be lucky to see the court for more than eight minutes per game in the early going. While it increases the length of a game substantially, we recommend going into settings and increasing the quarter length to at least seven minutes. With seven-minute quarters, the final scores to games mostly mirror what you’d see in the NBA (at five minute quarters, scores typically top out in the low 70s). Of course, you can put the quarter length at 12 if you so choose. It should be easy to pad your stats and achieve a high teammate grade with 12 minute quarters.

The key to earning positive gains for your teammate grade on offense is good ball movement and taking quality, open shots. On defense, sticking to your man like glue is paramount. If you follow these simple guidelines, you should be able to raise your teammate grade to at least the B range on a consistent basis. If you choose to keep the quarters at five minutes for the sake of time, you’ll have to do a bit more on both sides of the floor. Assists, rebounds, steals, and blocks provide the most substantial gains. Focus on those categories over shooting to get the best teammate grade.

As you complete games and earn VC, your Cap Breaker percentage will rise. Once it hits 100 percent, the upper limit of several stat categories increases.

Work on those badges

how to become legend in nba 2k19 mycareer mode 20180912111228

Outside of earning VC, you can become a better player by working towards badges both in games and during practice. The badges you have to work on correspond with your primary and secondary skills. Each badge increases your chances of being successful on the court. For instance, if you have the Catch and Shoot badge, your chances of making shots on quick Catch and Release opportunities increases. Badges are particularly helpful for when your player’s rating isn’t very high, as they allow you to perform above your grade.

Between each game, you can visit the practice facility and complete four drills. You should absolutely do these since they go towards your badge progress. You’ll also earn badge experience in NBA games, so pay attention to which badges pertain to your player and try to do things in-game that go towards them.

Boosts and Training

how to become legend in nba 2k19 mycareer mode 20180912123728

The Gatorade Training Facility is located next to the practice gym. Before heading into games, check to see if you have your Turbo Boost. It regularly depletes, which means you’ll move slower in games. To replenish your boost, go to the training facility and complete three of the workouts (a collection of, sadly, boring quick time events). You can also purchase fuel bars and drinks that increase turbo and decrease turbo loss from the Fuel Station. These, of course, cost VC. Your Turbo Boost makes a difference though, so at the bare minimum, you should definitely complete the training exercises when needed.

Social activities

how to become legend in nba 2k19 mycareer mode 20180912124913

Outside of NBA games, you can also earn VC by playing social activities with other players in the Neighborhood. The blacktop courts, located in the center of the neighborhood, feature pickup games where your play is rewarded with VC. Likewise, the Cages, located through the metal turnstiles, have trampoline courts where you can earn VC. Plus, the playing on the trampoline courts leads to some really neat dunks.

Should you spend real money?

Yes, NBA 2K19‘s MyCareer mode also lets you spend real money on VC. While it’s up to you if you want to spend real cash to level your player, MyCareer dishes out VC with almost every activity you do. It will take you quite a long time to get to 99, but you have a whole year before the inevitable 2K20 launches. We don’t think it’s worth it but if you want an instant flow of VC, you can purchase the NBA 2K19 Anniversary Edition for $100. It comes with 100,000 VC right out of the gate, which lets you instantly raise your player from 60 to 75.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Destiny 2' power leveling guide: How to get raid-ready fast
NBA 2K19 Hands-on
Product Review

More realistic than ever, 'NBA 2K19' is still the king of basketball sims

With marked improvements to both offense and defense, NBA 2K19 has a greater emphasis on user skill. Meanwhile, MyCareer has a much more believable story and cohesive progression system.
Posted By Steven Petite
nba 2k19 defense guide feature
Gaming

‘NBA 2K19’ tips and tricks to maintain a suffocating defense

From contesting shots, to stealing, to forcing your opponent into awkward shots, our NBA 2K19 defense guide will help you keep the offense on its toes. 2K19 has improved A.I. defense, but you still have to do much of the important grunt…
Posted By Steven Petite
nba 2k19 review 14
Gaming

Drain bucket after bucket with our ‘NBA 2K19’ offense guide

From getting quality shots, to moving the rock, to tricking defenders with sick dribbles, to the increasingly important pick and roll, our NBA 2K19 offense guide will help you put up points in a hurry.
Posted By Steven Petite
World of Warcraft Battle For Azeroth Review
Gaming

‘Battle for Azeroth’ doesn’t let you play your way, and that sucks

'Battle for Azeroth' has promise on paper, but its many features are only available in certain circumstances, or at certain times. It's an expansion that relies entirely on the success of its predecessor and adds little new for players.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
last minute gifts pc game from steam
Gaming

Nvidia thinks 5G could give you a high-end PC gaming experience on the go

Nvidia believes that its GeForce Now subscription service, when used with 5G technology, could open the door for even more players to experience high-end PC performance on their own machines.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best weapons in 'Destiny 2' Sweet Business
Gaming

Get the Trinity Ghoul, Ace of Spades, and more with our 'Destiny 2' weapons guide

Bungie's latest FPS has a ton of weapons but getting the best can be daunting. We've got a list of the best weapons you can find in Destiny 2 from expansions Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and even Forsaken.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
dr disrespect house shot during broadcast drdisrespectpubg
Gaming

Twitch streamer ‘Dr DisRespect’ ends stream after shots fired at his home

Twitch personality Dr DisRespect abruptly ended his stream after someone shot at his home while he was broadcasting. The shot apparently broke a window and is the second attack on his house in the last two days.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
NBA 2K19
Gaming

'NBA 2K19' and more join our lineup for this month’s best Xbox One games

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

Everything you need to know about 'Black Ops 4' and its new mode Blackout

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including info on multiplayer, Zombies, Blackout, and Signature Weapons.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn Drive
Gaming

‘Seasons Simulator’ throws snow and mud at celebrities in ‘Forza Horizon 4’

Forza Horizon 4 releases early next month -- and even earlier if you bought the Ultimate Edition, and you can watch celebrities play it as they brave the elements on Mixer today, September 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch Online
Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online flips the switch to paid subscriptions on September 18

The paid version of Nintendo Switch Online -- the service required to play Switch games online -- will begin on September 18, Nintendo has revealed. The service was initially planned to debut last year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple iphone competition for gaming consoles xs max elder scrolls blades and galaga ar big
Gaming

The new Apple iPhones could be competition for current-gen gaming consoles

At the 2018 Apple iPhone keynote, we got to see how the new A12 processor might make the upcoming mobile phone stiff competition for current-gen gaming consoles. Mobile gaming is about to take on a whole new meaning.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
pubg mobile out now for free united states
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile’ wants you to ignore your friends to win

The company behind PUBG Mobile suggests shunning your friends in order to win at the game. Here are a few other tips you can utilize in order to help your squad rack up more chicken dinners on the go.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
blizzard would love diablo characters super smash bros ultimate iii 3
Gaming

Battle your demons on the go when ‘Diablo III’ hits Switch this November

Blizzard's acclaimed action-RPG Diablo III will release for Nintendo Switch on November 2. The game includes both local and online cooperative play as well as Switch-exclusive cosmetic items.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin