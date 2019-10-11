It was only a matter of time — players have learned how to cheese the Garden of Salvation Consecrated Mind Boss in Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. Unfamilar with the term “cheese”? Here’s a quick history lesson.

Since its launch, Destiny players have gone to great lengths to exploit the game’s hardest challenges. Crafty Guardians have figured out ways to solo an entire raids and kill challenging bosses without breaking a sweat. That time-honored tradition has once again returned in Shadowkeep, as players have already figured out a way to defeat the game’s Consecrated Mind boss with just one well placed grenade.

It’s likely that Bungie will patch this out, but if you’re looking to give it a try before then, here’s how you can defeat this poor raid boss in the most Looney Tunes fashion possible.

How to cheese the Consecrated Mind Boss in Destiny 2

There’s a little bit of setup required here. To start, make sure you have a Hunter on your team. Set your subclass to Nightstalker and set your skill tree so that you have Smoke Grenades equipped. Then you’ll have to complete the first 2 phases of the encounter, basically chasing him through the raid like normal until his big health bar finally appears at the bottom of the screen.

Here’s where things get fun. Usually, you need to split up into teams, with one team chasing the Consecrated Mind through narrow hallways. Instead, you can kill him right away with a well placed grande. In the big room where the fight starts, you’ll see a bunch of paths which the boss can travel down, one of which contains a big pit. As the Consecrated Mind starts heading to that hallway, your Hunter will need to throw their smoke grenade near the pillar that’s in front of that path.

There’s a bit of RNG to contend with here, but if everything goes right, the Consecrated Mind will pass over your smoke grenade and get confused. The boss will head down the hallway to escape the grenade and plummet into the pit like Wile E. Coyote.

You’ll still need to do some work here to actually complete the fight, as the game won’t register that the Consecrated Mind is dead until you progress forward to the actual damage phase (which will be much easier now that you’ve dropped the Consecrated Mind into an abyss). Once you hit that, the game will declare the boss dead and you’ll finish the encounter without firing a single shot at the boss.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because Destiny 1’s Vault of Glass raid also had a similar exploit, which allowed players to bully the mighty Atheon off a cliff with some persistent grenade tosses. So enjoy this little moment of unintentional comedy while you can, as it’s sure to go in the Destiny Cheese Hall of Fame right next to the Loot Cave.

