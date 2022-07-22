 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to clear the cache on Xbox Series X

Tyler Lacoma
By

Is your Xbox Series X acting a little sluggish lately, especially when you’re trying out new games? That could be an issue with your cache filling up, a problem Xbox users tend to run into over time.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Xbox Series X

Here’s how the Xbox Series X cache works and how to clear it with menus and a power cycle!

Does Xbox Series X have a cache? Can it get full?

Like other computers, the Xbox Series X does use a cache, a limited reserve of quick-access memory to save important and frequently accessed parts of your games, apps, and discs. But that cache is limited. If it gets full through consistent use and exploring lots of new games, then your Xbox Series X won’t be able to put any new information in the cache, and retrieving information may be more difficult. That leads to slowdowns, which ruins one of the biggest advantages that the Series X has.

How to clear the game cache on an Xbox Series X

Boot up your Xbox Series X and get ready for some cache-clearing work.

Step 1: First, let’s clear your Blu-ray cache. This is especially useful if you have a large Blu-ray collection and watch plenty of your movies or shows using your Series X. Each disc will take up a little cache space of its own. To clear it, press the Xbox button on your controller, navigate right to your Profile, and choose Settings.

Settings on Xbox Series X.

Step 2: Choose Devices and connections. Select Blu-Ray to continue.

Blu-Ray on Xbox Series X.

Step 3: Choose Persistent storage, and select Clear to delete the cache.

Persistent Storage from Blu Ray on Xbox.

Step 4: With discs taken care of, now it’s time to do a system reset to clear the rest of your cache. Head by to Settings, and this time choose System.

Step 5: Go to Console info.

Console Info on Xbox Series X.

Step 6: Choose Reset console.

Reset Console Xbox Series X.

Step 7: Pick the option to Reset and keep my games and apps. Otherwise, you’ll have to download everything again.

Reset and Keep My Games and Apps on Xbox.

Step 8: Wait for the Xbox Series X to reset. This may take some time, up to half an hour, depending on the circumstances, so be prepared to be patient.

Power-cycle your Xbox Series X

The other option to clear your cache avoids menus altogether, but you’ll have to get down among your cable and do some hardware stuff. Here’s how it works.

Step 1: Shut down your Xbox Series X entirely.

Step 2: Unplug your Xbox Series X from the power strip or outlet.

Step 3: Wait for a few minutes. While you’re waiting, press down the Power button on the Series X and hold it a while, around 5 to 10 seconds. Repeat this a few times while you’re waiting.

Step 4: Plug your Series X back in and turn it on again.

Why is my Xbox Series X still running slow?

If your games are primarily online, it’s always a good idea to check and reset your internet connection and use a cable connection rather than Wi-Fi if possible. The Xbox Series X may not play well with any attached storage except for the Seagate expansion card in its dedicated slot. Try removing any other connected hard drives and accessories, and see if this improves your performance.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

Best Apple deals and sales for July 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

The 71 best movies on Hulu right now (July 2022)

George Clooney and Shailene Woodley in The Descendants.

Burial trailer pits the Russians vs. the Nazis in WWII

Charlotte Vega holding a gun in a scene from Burial.

How to cancel Nintendo Switch Online

A Nintendo Switch connected to the internet.

Perfect for PS5, this 1TB internal SSD is under $150 today

WD_BLACK PS5 SSD on a white background.

This HP Chromebook, normally $225, is under $100 with this deal

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.

Google Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 6: Does $150 make a difference?

Two green Pixel 6A's, one showing off its rear cameras and the other showing off its display.

AMD accidentally revealed a killer new feature to rival Nvidia’s RTX Voice

Promotional image of an AMD Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card.

Best Alienware deals for July 2022

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

The best Xbox One games to play right now

Master Chief holds a battle rifle in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Motorola Razr 2022 will try for foldable glory again on August 2

Launch poster for Moto Razr 202

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (July 2022)

Becky, a.k.a. Sasha, looking at something or someone in a scene from Amazon Prime Video's British thriller Chloe.