How to complete all Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Moments event Acts and get free rewards

Marvel Rivals has kept fans engaged with constant updates and rich content like Season 2, which premiered on April 11, 2025, and delves deep into the X-Men universe, celebrating the glamor and drama of the iconic Hellfire Gala. This season’s playable heroes include Emma Frost, the psychic White Queen, and Ultron, as well as the lush, mutant refuge of Krakoa, a new map.

With five new characters released since launch and a meta-shifting balance patch, the game continues to evolve, yet recent reports indicate a drop in PC player counts, fueling debate regarding retention. The season’s latest offering, the Hellfire Gala: Moments event, began on May 2, 2025, and will continue until May 23, enabling players to immerse themselves in Krakoa’s grandeur.

This three-act event provides exclusive rewards, including the fashionable Wolverine Patch skin, for completing Gala Missions such as completing missions and earning X-Coins. Players can also vote for the Best Dressed hero to win a free costume for next year’s Gala. With new skins like as Black Panther’s royal Hellfire ensemble and Winter Soldier’s Thunderbolts-inspired design, the event combines fashion, competition, and narrative depth. Here are all the acts and rewards you can get by completing them.

How to complete all Hellfire Gala Moments Acts in Marvel Rivals

The Hellfire Gala Moments is an exciting new addition to Marvel Rivals Season 2, complementing the ongoing Cerebro Database event that fans are already diving into. This event operates in a distinct manner, setting it apart from the rest. It showcases three distinct acts, each packed with specific missions that players must tackle to progress.

Before diving into the thrilling challenges of the next two acts, players must first complete all the missions in Act One. Only then will the path to unlocking the subsequent acts be revealed. Here are all the acts and the missions included:

Act 1: Explore Krakoa

Challenges

The Green Lagoon: Complete 15 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 50 Chrono Tokens

A Flying Dragon?: Heal 50,000 Health in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 50 Chrono Tokens

Krakoa’s Next Gen: Defeat 100 enemies in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 80 Chrono Tokens

Act 2: Hellfire Trading Company Gifts

For every 50 X-Coins earned, you can draw a gift from the trading cards roll. You can claim a total of 4 gifts to progress to Act 3. However, you can claim the X-Coins by completing the following missions in three parts:

Part 1 Challenges

Complete 5 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 20 X-Coins

Secure 40 Assists in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 10 X-Coins

Take 60,000 Damage in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 20 X-Coins

Deal 60,000 Damage in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 20 X-Coins

Land 20 Final Hits in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 30 X-Coins

Part 2 Challenges

Complete 6 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 30 X-Coins

Land 30 Final Hits in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 40 X-Coins

Defeat 50 enemies in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 30 X-Coins

Heal 60,000 Health in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 20 X-Coins

Upvote 6 Allies in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 10 X-Coins

Part 3 Challenges

Complete 6 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 30 X-Coins

Collect 5 Health Packs in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 30 X-Coins

Land 40 Final Hits in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 40 X-Coins

Take 60,000 in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 30 X-Coins

Score Double KOs in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Get 40 X-Coins

Act 3: Gala Star Vote

The Gala Star Vote lets you decide which character will receive a Hellfire Gala costume next year, which you can earn for free.

You’ll need to complete missions to earn Voting Tokens. You can also exchange X-Coins for additional Voting Tokens. Use these tokens to cast votes for your favorite character. Each vote costs one Voting Token. After voting 10 times, you’ll receive a special Gallery Card featuring one of the characters in the event.

Here are the characters you can choose from:

Emma Frost

Black Panther

Scarlet Witch

Cloak & Dagger

Wolverine

Black Widow

Bruce Banner

Captain America

Furthermore, you can only choose your hero once from the list above for your Gallery Card so choose wisely.

Every reward you can claim from Hellfire Gala Moments event in Marvel Rivals

Here are all the rewards you can unlock by playing the Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Moments event:

Wolverine – Patch Costume: Complete all three acts (Explore Krakoa, Hellfire Trading Gifts, Best Dressed Voting) by finishing Gala Missions and collecting X-Coins.

“To Me, My X-Men” Emote (Emma Frost): Collect 50 X-Coins from daily/weekly missions and spend on a Hellfire Trading Company gift.

Seven Additional Gifts: Collect 200 X-Coins total from missions to claim four gifts in Act 2.

Chrono Tokens (180): Complete three Krakoa map missions (play 15 matches, heal 50,000 health, defeat 100 enemies) in any mode.

Make sure to finish your missions in time as the event ends on May 23, when the next Marvel Rivals update arrives and brings Ultron to the game’s roster.