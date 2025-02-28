 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to convert Chrono Tokens into Units in Marvel Rivals

By
Galacta and Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals
NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals, a superhero showdown from NetEase Games has swept the gaming world since its December 2024 release, combining intense PVP action with a complex cosmetic economy. A trio of currencies—Lattice, Units, and Chrono Tokens—are central to its appeal, with each fuelling different aspects of the player experience.

Lattice, the premium currency, is acquired with real money and starts from $0.99 for 100 Lattice. It serves as the entrance to unique skins and bundles. Units, the blue-coin staple, may be earned during gameplay or converted from Lattice at a 1:1 ratio to fuel in-game purchases such as character skins and emotes. Chrono Tokens, the purple lightning currency, are closely linked to the Battle Pass, awarding players with free and premium cosmetics as they complete daily missions and challenges.

Recommended Videos

This multi-currency system strikes a compromise between accessibility for free-to-play users and appealing options for spenders, keeping the community active. As Season 1, Eternal Night Falls, nears its finale, NetEase has released a game-changing update in February 2025 where players can now convert surplus Chrono Tokens into Units after completing the Battle Pass. Here’s how it works.

Related

How does Chrono Tokens to Units conversion work in Marvel Rivals

Chrono Tokens to Units conversion in Marvel Rivals
NetEase Games

In Marvel Rivals, you can turn Chrono Tokens into Units if you have the Luxury Battle Pass and complete all of its rewards. This feature, which was introduced with the Season 1.5 update, allows players to trade in their extra Chrono Tokens, which they earn from daily missions and challenges, for Units, which can be used to purchase cosmetics in the store.

From the main screen, navigate to the Battle Pass menu, where a last screen with the option to convert appears when you’ve unlocked all rewards. Assuming you have sufficient Chrono Tokens, you can convert them at any moment for 100 Units at a rate of 1,000 to 1.

Unused Chrono Tokens do not carry over to the next season so instead, you can redeem them here before the season ends on April 2025, after completing daily missions (for 30 tokens each) and some tougher challenges (worth 80 tokens). Take 5,000 Chrono Tokens as an example. You’ll get 500 Units, which is plenty for low prices cosmetics. However, you’ll need 1,600 Units for premium skins. This is not accessible to free-tier players, rather it is reserved for those who have purchased the Luxury Battle Pass (990 Lattice, around $9.99). Now that you know, maximize your Units for Season 1’s store offers by planning your grinding early on.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event quests and rewards
Marvel Rivals Star Lord and Iron Fist in Spring Festival

Challenges and missions are essential to the gameplay experience in Marvel Rivals which immerses players in a dynamic multiverse created by NetEase. All of these challenges, from simple daily missions to more involved seasonal events, are there to put players to the test and see how far they can go. Players can earn free, in-game rewards by completing these challenges and advancing through the game. Exclusive cosmetics like skins, emotes, and nameplates that honor the game's lively cast of heroes are among these incentives, along with Chrono Tokens which are essential for progressing through the Battle Pass.

Not only does completing these quests make you feel accomplished, but it also adds variety and interest to the gameplay. Obtaining wins in particular modes is one example of a challenge while reaching specified kill counts or objectives with a character is another. Players are encouraged to explore other areas of the game through the rewards system, which is built to promote regular play.

Read more
Marvel Snap will return to app stores with a surprise gift from the devs
Marvel Snap running on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.

Although restored to service shortly after the TikTok debacle first took it down, Marvel Snap still hasn't returned to US app stores. Developer Second Dinner said it began the process of restoring the game to the Google Play Store yesterday, and expects the game to come back to the iOS App Store early next week. In addition to bringing the game back, the developers also have a welcome back package for players.

Second Dinner shared a long post on X detailing what players can expect, along with the words "We can't thank you all enough for being so patient with us through this downtime ordeal. Your outpouring of support to all of us at Second Dinner was heart and greatly appreciated."

Read more
After being reinstated in the United States, Marvel Snap wants a new publisher
Marvel Snap trailer shot of Miles Morales, America Chaves, Iron Heart, Venom, and Black Panther in a mech.

After being caught in the crossfire once, Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner is seeking a new publisher. On Saturday, January 19, TikTok users discovered the app was no longer accessible. At the same time, thousands of Marvel Snap players were locked out of their games. The popular app was published by ByteDance's game-publishing studio Nuverse, and even though ByteDance has since divested itself of the studio, the link was still strong enough to be caught up in wave of app bans.

The removal of Marvel Snap caught its fanbase and developers by surprise, and the team issued a statement letting everyone know that it wasn't intended, and that the game wasn't going anywhere.

Read more