How to convert Chrono Tokens into Units in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals, a superhero showdown from NetEase Games has swept the gaming world since its December 2024 release, combining intense PVP action with a complex cosmetic economy. A trio of currencies—Lattice, Units, and Chrono Tokens—are central to its appeal, with each fuelling different aspects of the player experience.

Lattice, the premium currency, is acquired with real money and starts from $0.99 for 100 Lattice. It serves as the entrance to unique skins and bundles. Units, the blue-coin staple, may be earned during gameplay or converted from Lattice at a 1:1 ratio to fuel in-game purchases such as character skins and emotes. Chrono Tokens, the purple lightning currency, are closely linked to the Battle Pass, awarding players with free and premium cosmetics as they complete daily missions and challenges.

Recommended Videos

This multi-currency system strikes a compromise between accessibility for free-to-play users and appealing options for spenders, keeping the community active. As Season 1, Eternal Night Falls, nears its finale, NetEase has released a game-changing update in February 2025 where players can now convert surplus Chrono Tokens into Units after completing the Battle Pass. Here’s how it works.

How does Chrono Tokens to Units conversion work in Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, you can turn Chrono Tokens into Units if you have the Luxury Battle Pass and complete all of its rewards. This feature, which was introduced with the Season 1.5 update, allows players to trade in their extra Chrono Tokens, which they earn from daily missions and challenges, for Units, which can be used to purchase cosmetics in the store.

From the main screen, navigate to the Battle Pass menu, where a last screen with the option to convert appears when you’ve unlocked all rewards. Assuming you have sufficient Chrono Tokens, you can convert them at any moment for 100 Units at a rate of 1,000 to 1.

Unused Chrono Tokens do not carry over to the next season so instead, you can redeem them here before the season ends on April 2025, after completing daily missions (for 30 tokens each) and some tougher challenges (worth 80 tokens). Take 5,000 Chrono Tokens as an example. You’ll get 500 Units, which is plenty for low prices cosmetics. However, you’ll need 1,600 Units for premium skins. This is not accessible to free-tier players, rather it is reserved for those who have purchased the Luxury Battle Pass (990 Lattice, around $9.99). Now that you know, maximize your Units for Season 1’s store offers by planning your grinding early on.