How to craft the Miracle Silvergale’s Aria outfit in Infinity Nikki

The 1.1 update for Infinity Nikki is out, and players have the second Miracle Outfit already available to craft. These are the toughest wardrobe pieces you can make in this gacha dress-up game, and the Silvergale's Aria outfit is a step-up from the first, which was the Wishful Aurosa outfit.
Not only is this a stunning outfit adding eight unique items to your already-brimming wardrobe but they can provide you with a good amount of points in style challenges. These outfits are known for including materials hard to come by, so if you need help figuring out how to craft the full Silvergale's Aria Miracle outfit in Infinity Nikki, here's how.
How to unlock Silvergale's Aria
Step 1: Play the main story until the end of Chapter 8.
Step 2: Unlock all of the Wishful Aurosa outfit pieces in the Heart of Infinity up until the Aurosa Makeup. This will unlock the quest Interlude: Call of Beginnings.
Step 3: To reach the sketches for this Miracle outfit, you must first unlock these four nodes in the Heart of Infinity requiring these materials in total:
- Collection Insight: 7,000
- Animal Care Insight: 7,000
- Fishing Insight: 7,000
- Bug Catching Insight: 7,000
- Whimstars: 8
- Bling: 200,000
How to get materials for Silvergale's Aria Miracle outfit
- x1 Silvergale's Feather: Complete Interlude: Call of Beginnings
- x10 Silver Petals: From certain Daily Wishes. Once a day you can get one Silver Petal from a Daily Wish.
- x430 Bedrock Crystal Hurl: Complete Phantom Trial: Bouldy (Hurl) in the Realm of the Dark. Access this challenge by interacting with any Warp Spire.
- x1,200 Thread of Purity: A common reward for quests, but easily farmable from the Realm of Escalation.
- x20 Sol Fruit Essence: Unlock the collection enhancement node allowing you to collect essences from high-quality plants from the Wishing Woods. You'll find Sol Fruit growing on Chronos Trees in the Wishing Woods.
- x10 Socko Essence: Unlock the bug catching enhancement node allowing you to get essences in Florawish/Breezy Meadow. You can catch Sockos by sneaking up to them and using your bug net in Florawish and the Breezy Meadow.
- x2 Tulletail Essence: Unlock the fishing enhancement node allowing you to collect essences from high-quality fish in the Abandoned District. You can only catch Tulletail in Stonewoods, which is in the Abandoned District.
- x2 Astral Feather Essence: Unlock the animal grooming enhancement node allowing you to collect essences from high-quality creatures in the Abandoned District. You'll collect Astral Feathers from the Astral Swan who is on top of the stonetree at the Stellar Fishing Grounds.
- x2 Dawn Fluff Essence: Unlock the animal grooming enhancement node allowing you to collect essences from high-quality creatures in the Wishing Woods. To groom the Dawn Fox for Dawn Fluff, sneak up to the Dawn Fox by the Grand Tree in the Wishing Woods using your shrinking outfit. Then swap to your grooming outfit and take the essence material.
- x30 Sunny Orchid: Find this flower only in the daytime and when it's not raining around Florawish and Breezy Meadow.
- 20kg Ruffin: Catch this fish around Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Stoneville.
- x30 Aromalily Essence: Unlock the collection enhancement node allowing you to get essences from high-quality plants in Florawish. It's a flower that grows on top of lily pads all over Miraland.
- x8 Floral Fleece Essence: Unlock the animal grooming enhancement node allowing you to collect essences from high-quality creatures in the Abandoned District/Stoneville. You'll find Florasheep around Stoneville and the Abandoned District.
- x5 Crown Fluff Essence: Unlock the animal grooming enhancement node allowing you to collect essences from high-quality creatures in the Wishing Woods. You'll find Crowndeers who give Crown Fluff roaming the Wishing Woods.
- x10 Wisteriasol Essence: Unlock the collection enhancement node allowing you to get essences from high-quality plants in the Abandoned District/Stoneville. Wisteriasol grows on vines around Stoneville and the Abandoned District.
- x3 Palettetail Essence: Unlock the fishing enhancement node allowing you to collect essences from high-quality fish in the Wishing Woods. Palettetail swims in the waters of the Wishing Woods.
- x30 Sizzpollen: Collect this plant only on clear nights all around Miraland.
- x12 Blossom Beetle: These bugs in the Breezy Meadow push around giant Florapom. Sneak up to Blossom Beetles to catch them.
- x30 Bunny Fluff: Groom Blushbunnies. They appear all over Miraland.
- 20kg Whiskerfish: A fish that swims around Breezy Meadow.
- 20kg Toque Fish: A fish that swims around Florawish.
- x30 Hare Powder: A plant that grows in grasslands all over Miraland.
- x30 Flight Fruit Essence: Unlock the collection enhancement node allowing you to get essences from high-quality plants in the Abandoned District. Flight Fruit grows on trees in the Abandoned District.
- x5 Handkerfin Essence: Unlock the fishing enhancement node allowing you to collect essences from high-quality fish in Stoneville/Abandoned District. This fish is only found in the waters of Stoneville and the Abandoned District.
- x30 Gogglebug: A bug that swims around lily pads all over Miraland.
- x30 Floof Yarn: Groom Floofs who appear all over Miraland.
- x20 Shirtcat Fluff: Groom a Shirtcat who appear all over Miraland.
- x30 Florascent Wool: Groom Florist Sheep who appear all over Miraland.