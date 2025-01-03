How to craft the Miracle Silvergale’s Aria outfit in Infinity Nikki

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to unlock Silvergale's Aria How to get materials for Silvergale's Aria Miracle outfit

The 1.1 update for Infinity Nikki is out, and players have the second Miracle Outfit already available to craft. These are the toughest wardrobe pieces you can make in this gacha dress-up game, and the Silvergale's Aria outfit is a step-up from the first, which was the Wishful Aurosa outfit.

Difficulty Hard Duration 4 hours What You Need Complete Chapter 8 and Interlude: Call of Beginnings

Unlock the Wishful Aurosa makeup (to unlock quest)

Not only is this a stunning outfit adding eight unique items to your already-brimming wardrobe but they can provide you with a good amount of points in style challenges. These outfits are known for including materials hard to come by, so if you need help figuring out how to craft the full Silvergale's Aria Miracle outfit in Infinity Nikki, here's how.

How to unlock Silvergale's Aria

Step 1: Play the main story until the end of Chapter 8.

Step 2: Unlock all of the Wishful Aurosa outfit pieces in the Heart of Infinity up until the Aurosa Makeup. This will unlock the quest Interlude: Call of Beginnings.

Step 3: To reach the sketches for this Miracle outfit, you must first unlock these four nodes in the Heart of Infinity requiring these materials in total:

Collection Insight: 7,000

Animal Care Insight: 7,000

Fishing Insight: 7,000

Bug Catching Insight: 7,000

Whimstars: 8

Bling: 200,000

How to get materials for Silvergale's Aria Miracle outfit