Play ‘Destiny 2’ on PC for free: Here’s what you need to do

Aaron Mamiit
Bungie and Activision, in collaboration with Blizzard, are offering Destiny 2 on PC for free for a limited time, in celebration of the game’s first anniversary on the platform.

The free copy of Destiny 2 on PC will only be available until November 18, so gamers who want to jump in as new Guardians should act now.

The only requirement is that players should have a Battle.net account, as the free game will be downloaded through Blizzard’s Battle.net client. It is also free to sign up for Battle.net, but accounts that are created after November 2, 11:00 a.m. PDT are required to enable Blizzard’s SMS Protect feature before claiming the Destiny 2 game license, which is redeemable as a free gift from https://account.blizzard.com/gifts/.

Players who already own Destiny 2 on PC will instead receive an exclusive emblem, which becomes available in December. In addition, new players will be able to try Gambit, the new 4v4 hybrid mode that comes with the game’s latest expansion Forsaken, from November 9 to November 11 during the Gambit Free Weekend.

Bungie and Activision are looking to bring in new players after the disastrous Destiny 2 launch in September 2017. The game first went free on the PlayStation 4 as one of the offerings for PlayStation Plus subscribers in September. This was followed by Bungie’s announcement that Curse of Osiris and Warmind, the first two expansions of Destiny 2, would be included with every purchase of Forsaken.

Before downloading Destiny 2, players might want to check if their PC passes the minimum or recommended specifications. Destiny 2 is playable on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10.

After installing the game, check out our Destiny 2 on PC performance guide, which helps players figure out which settings offer the best performance without sacrificing visuals on their systems. Using three monitors is the way to play Destiny 2, but only for gamers who have the hardware and horsepower for such a set-up.

Players who want to catch up on the Destiny 2 story should check out our summary of what has happened from the first game until Warmind, which is the eighth chapter in the franchise. Destiny was launched in September 2014, with four major expansions The Dark Below, House of Wolves, The Taken King, and Rise of Iron. Destiny 2 was released three years after the first game as the sixth chapter, followed by Curse of Osiris.

