How to get a job in Inzoi

By
Driving in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

One of the easiest ways to make money in Inzoi is to get a job. Although there are some side hustles like selling paintings you've made or resorting to crime that can earn you Meows, this life simulator's currency, starting a career is the preferred way.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

If you're planning for your Zois to raise a baby, buy a car, or eventually care for pets, you'll need enough money to do so. Inzoi has both jobs that you can leave your Zoi responsible for and jobs that you can help work at. There are also an array of unique career paths to go down, so here's how you can get a job and be successful with it.

How to apply for a job in Inzoi

Applying for the job is the easy part, and it only takes a few clicks.

Step 1: Go to your Zoi's Smartphone by clicking the phone button or pressing the P key on your keyboard. From there, You'll want to select the career app on the bottom row between School and Messages.

Career app in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 2: At the top, you can select between full-time and part-time jobs. Also, only a few of the options available will be interactable and not rabbit-holes, meaning you can actually go to the job with your Zoi and help them while they work.

Job options in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio
Step 3: The only way to tell that you're applying for a job you can follow your Zoi to is to select the job, the position, and then see if there's a location. If there's a location, you will have the option to follow your Zoi to work. If not, they will disappear and you'll just have to wait for them to come back home from work everyday.

Amusement park employee in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 4: Otherwise, once you've picked the job you'd like for your Zoi, click the Apply button. It should then give a pop-up asking if you'd like to apply to the job, and sometimes it'll let you know that there's an opening available. If there's not, it should give you the option of kicking another Zoi out from that job to take it for yourself. Select the Apply option again to take the job.

Applying to a job in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

How to go to work

Now that you have the job, it's important to know what to do when your shift comes up and your Zoi has to clock in.

Step 1: To check when your Zoi's work schedule is, select the list icon when you're under the My Career option in the Career app. This will highlight which days of the week your Zoi will work, as well as which hours. Another way to check is by looking at your entire schedule, which is available through the map or by clicking the Schedule button to the bottom right of your Zoi's icon.

Inzoi job schedule.
Inzoi Studio

Step 2: When it's time for work, no matter if it's an interactable job or not, the scheduled job will appear as a pop-up and your Zoi will automatically start heading to their job. If they don't seem to be making their way to work, just tell them to go to the scheduled event from the pop-up or from the Schedule menu.

Heading to work in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 3: If you can join your Zoi at their workplace, you'll notice a list of tasks appear in the top left-hand corner of your screen. These are tasks that your Zoi should perform while at work so they can keep their job and even get promoted. It'll tell you how much time is left to perform that task, as well as how long it'll take for them to do it.

If you're confused as to where your Zoi is supposed to perform this task, in brackets the task will tell you the location. For example, my Zoi can do the "Handle Complaints" task at a computer. If you're working at the convenience store, you may have to interact with the shelves of items to organize them. If it's a full-time job, they will have both morning and afternoon tasks that are separated to give you a chance to breathe and let your Zoi take a break to handle their own needs.

Job tasks in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

