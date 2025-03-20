 Skip to main content
How to get and use Pump and Dump weapon in Fortnite

Pump and Dump key art in Fortnite
Epic Games

As Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 moves further into its wild Lawless theme, the weapons meta is heating up, enthralling players and shaking up the battle royale scene. This season, which debuted on February 21, 2025, has already offered a wild arsenal customized to its heist-focused narrative, with vault-busting gadgets and close-range brawlers dominating early strategies. Melee weapons initially dominated the scene, infuriating some competitive players with their overpowering presence, but a transition is beginning as new firepower emerges to threaten the status quo.

Exotic and Mythic weapons have begun to appear in the loot pool, with standouts like Midas’ Gilded Eye Drum Gun have stirred controversy about their suitability for the season’s fast-paced, close-quarters fighting. However, the latest addition—a dual-wield marvel called the Pump and Dump—is creating the most excitement. This shotgun-SMG hybrid promises to alter encounters and add a new twist to Fortnite’s love for creative weaponry. As players scramble to adapt, the Pump and Dump’s debut portends a potential meta shift, with the option of dominating load-outs or fading into oblivion. Here’s how you can get your hands on the weapon.

Recommended Videos

Where to get Pump & Dump in Fortnite and how to use it

Pump and Dump gameplay in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite has added the Pump and Dump, an intriguing shotgun-SMG hybrid that boasts a range of rarities, each tied to specific spawn locations across the map. Players can expect to encounter Common, Uncommon, and Rare versions scattered throughout the map as floor loot or within standard chests, while those diving into Ranked mode will find their chances of snagging Rare drops slightly improved. Epic and Legendary variants are the crown jewels of loot, typically found in high-tier chests, supply drops, or claimed from opponents who have already secured them.

Related

Mastering this dual-wielding powerhouse requires finesse: press the right-click to unleash a devastating shotgun blast at close range, while the left-click lets you rain down a flurry of rapid-fire SMG shots. This weapon shines in close quarters, delivering impressive performance, but it falters when it comes to bloom and range.

Where to find the mythic Pump & Dump

Mythic Pump and Dump in Fortnite
Epic Games

In Fortnite, players can hunt for the Mythic Pump and Dump located in the shadowy depths of Crime City’s Black Market. Players will find that this elusive weapon has taken the place of the Mythic Sentinel Pump at this location. To secure this item, players must collect one Dill Bit, a currency obtained through successfully executing vault heists or raiding armored transports.

Venture into Crime City, track down Skillet at the Black Market and exchange your Dill Bit for the coveted Mythic Pump and Dump. This location stands out as the most dependable spot, especially since it’s not a sure thing to find drops anywhere else. Get ready for some fierce competition, as this central POI draws in a lot of action.

