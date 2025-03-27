 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Fortnite OG Season 3 Victory Umbrella

By
Fortnite OG Season 3 Cometbrella
Epic Games

Fortnite fans are ecstatic as the highly awaited OG Season 3 update arrived on March 25, 2025, bringing a wave of nostalgia and new features to the popular battle royale mode. This latest update transports players back to the exciting days of 2018 with a reworked Season 3 experience where live events began.

Epic Games has packed this update with OG aspects, such as the return of the popular 50v50 Limited Time Mode, the bright Lucky Landing POI, and a loot pool brimming with nostalgic weaponry like the Guided Missile Launcher and Crossbow. Along with these nostalgic elements, a brand-new OG Pass gives 45 tiers of rewards, including redesigned skins such as Power Punk, Mecha R3X, and Sir Raven, which combine an old-school vibe with current flare.

Recommended Videos

The update v34.20 went online following a brief server outage, exciting gamers with its smooth rollout and an ominous meteor hovering in the sky—a homage to the event that launched Fortnite’s unfolding lore years ago. As players return to the island to relive the magic, one reward has already piqued interest: the new Victory Umbrella. This special glider, a season-long tradition, seeks to encapsulate the essence of OG Season 3’s cosmic theme. Here’s how you can get it.

Related

How to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Season 3

In order to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3, all you need to do is get a Victory Royale while playing the OG game mode in Battle Royale or Zero Build lobbies. You can also get the umbrella if you play the Ranked or Unranked lobbies in either of the OG modes.

Once you get a dub, head back to the lobby and you’ll see your fresh Victory Umbrella on the screen. Click on Claim and now it’s ready to be equipped in your Locker.

What is the Fortnite OG Season 3 Victory Umbrella?

Fortnite OG Season 3 Victory Royale and Brella
Epic Games

The new Fortnite OG Season 3 Victory Umbrella is called the Cometbrella and looks like a regular metal umbrella that players get in their first-ever Fortnite win. However this season around, the parasol features a Meteor graffiti on top, commemorating the return of the infamous meteor event in the game and a comet in the sky.

If you’re looking to do more in Fortnite OG mode, check out how to use the infamous Double Pump meta to dominate lobbies in the game.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
All Fortnite Cowboy Bebop quests and free rewards
Spike and Faye skins in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, titled Lawless, debuted on February 21, 2025, throwing players to a crime-fueled island full of heists and high-stakes action. This season delivers a diverse selection of quests meant to enhance XP and unlock Battle Pass rewards, appealing to both experienced and new players.

The season's missions range from breaking into vaults in new POIs like Crime City to completing thermite-fueled tasks. They include Story, Weekly, Daily, Kickstart, and Expertise quests. Players can raid armored trucks, trade katanas for explosives, and explore a map packed with Black Market hideouts while pursuing fabled riches and medallions. The Battle Pass, which includes Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero and the eccentric Big Dill, keeps the prizes coming as players progress through various missions such as damaging vault weak points or collecting outlaw items.

Read more
How to get Marvel Rivals Groot skin for free in Season 1.5
Marvel Rivals Groot MVP animation

Marvel Rivals has been continuing to dominate the free-to-play hero shooter ever since its explosive launch in December 2024. With a roster full of 37 stacked characters, the game is now in its mid-season update for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls.

The latest update that was launched on February 21, 2025, Season 1.5 added Human Torch and The Thing to the player roster, further shifting the meta of the gameplay. Furthermore, the new season has also brought tons of new skins in the shop and in the Season Pass for players to unlock.

Read more
How to get Cowboy Bebop skins in Fortnite
Spike and Faye Cowboy Bebop skins in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is in full swing as players are running amok around the island, heisting vaults and whacking enemies using new weapons like the Kneecapper, turning each victory into a home run. The island is now full of new items and gameplay which players have been waiting for from a heist-themed season like this one.

However, when it comes to characters who are the best at stealing and running with crime, Fortnite has added Big Dill, Outlaw Midas, Sub-Zero, and more such skins to the Battle Pass that players can claim each time when leveling up. Besides that, two more outlaws, but this time from space, are joining Fortnite in an exciting new collab. Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel from the iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop have now arrived and here's how you can get their skins in the game.
How to get Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine skins in Fortnite
Cowboy Bebop collab in Fortnite has brought two skins, Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine to the game, both of which are available in the Item Shop, starting February 27, 2025. These skins can be found under the Cowboy Bebop tab in the in-game shop or the Fortnite web shop.

Read more