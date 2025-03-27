How to get Fortnite OG Season 3 Victory Umbrella

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Season 3 What is the Fortnite OG Season 3 Victory Umbrella?

Fortnite fans are ecstatic as the highly awaited OG Season 3 update arrived on March 25, 2025, bringing a wave of nostalgia and new features to the popular battle royale mode. This latest update transports players back to the exciting days of 2018 with a reworked Season 3 experience where live events began.

Epic Games has packed this update with OG aspects, such as the return of the popular 50v50 Limited Time Mode, the bright Lucky Landing POI, and a loot pool brimming with nostalgic weaponry like the Guided Missile Launcher and Crossbow. Along with these nostalgic elements, a brand-new OG Pass gives 45 tiers of rewards, including redesigned skins such as Power Punk, Mecha R3X, and Sir Raven, which combine an old-school vibe with current flare.

The update v34.20 went online following a brief server outage, exciting gamers with its smooth rollout and an ominous meteor hovering in the sky—a homage to the event that launched Fortnite’s unfolding lore years ago. As players return to the island to relive the magic, one reward has already piqued interest: the new Victory Umbrella. This special glider, a season-long tradition, seeks to encapsulate the essence of OG Season 3’s cosmic theme. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Season 3

In order to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3, all you need to do is get a Victory Royale while playing the OG game mode in Battle Royale or Zero Build lobbies. You can also get the umbrella if you play the Ranked or Unranked lobbies in either of the OG modes.

Once you get a dub, head back to the lobby and you’ll see your fresh Victory Umbrella on the screen. Click on Claim and now it’s ready to be equipped in your Locker.

What is the Fortnite OG Season 3 Victory Umbrella?

The new Fortnite OG Season 3 Victory Umbrella is called the Cometbrella and looks like a regular metal umbrella that players get in their first-ever Fortnite win. However this season around, the parasol features a Meteor graffiti on top, commemorating the return of the infamous meteor event in the game and a comet in the sky.

If you’re looking to do more in Fortnite OG mode, check out how to use the infamous Double Pump meta to dominate lobbies in the game.