How to get Judge Dredd in Call of Duty: Warzone

As part of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, players can get their hands on the Judge Dredd character from the popular comic series of the same name. Although Dredd officially debuted in 1977, the character didn’t appear in the United States until 1983, hence his inclusion in Warzone — seeing as how everything is themed after the 1980s right now. Dredd is labeled as a superhero, but not like Superman or Storm. Instead, Judge Dredd works more like a vigilante, taking the law into his own hands.

He’s a cool character you might want to play as, and in this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about his inclusion in the Call of Duty battle royale. Here’s how to get Judge Dredd in Warzone.

How to unlock Judge Dredd

Like all the licensed Operators in Call of Duty: Warzone, Judge Dredd must be purchased from the in-game store. To do so, you’ll need to buy the Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd Limited Time Bundle, which costs 2,400 COD Points (equal to around $20). Remember, you can either buy COD Points with real money or earn them by leveling up the battle pass. Each battle pass has numerous opportunities to earn COD Points, but if you’re short, you’ll need to shell out real-world cash.

The Judge Dredd bundle will be available until October 14 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

What does the Judge Dredd bundle come with?

The bundle itself has a slew of goodies, aside from just a cool Judge Dredd Operator skin. Here’s everything you get with it:

Judge Dredd — Beck Skin

— Beck Skin Comic Strip — Beck Skin

— Beck Skin Lawgiver — Handgun

— Handgun Arbitrator Rifle — Assault Rifle

— Assault Rifle Quick Judgement — Submachine Gun

— Submachine Gun Incendiary — Black Ops Cold War Operator Finishing Move

— Black Ops Cold War Operator Finishing Move Judge’s Watch — Watch

— Watch Book of Law — Charm

— Charm Life & Death — Emblem

— Emblem Quarrel of Judges — Calling Card

The Comic Strip skin is essentially a black and white version of the Dredd costume, reminiscent of his comic book origins.

How to equip the Judge Dredd Operator Skin

By this point, you probably have amassed a large pile of Operators and skins to go along with them, so it might not be clear how to select the one you want. In this case, the Judge Dredd skin is associated with the Beck Operator, so navigate over to the Operators tab to find him. Beck is found under the Black Ops section, and once you find him, press the Customize button (Y on Xbox and Triangle on PlayStation) to set the skin.

Here, you’ll have a list of all the skins associated with that Operator. Navigate down to Judge Dredd (or Comic Strip) and select it. Now, when you back out to the Operators screen, make sure you select Beck as your current Operator (A on Xbox or X on PlayStation) to play as him. As for the rest of the cosmetics, you’ll want to set those within the game’s menu, such as the Calling Card, Emblem, and other weapon blueprints that come with the bundle.

