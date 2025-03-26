 Skip to main content
How to get married in Inzoi

By
Proposing in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Marriage is a step in the right direction if you want to start a family in Inzoi. This life simulator allows your Zois to fall in love, date, and eventually tie the knot. But in a game with what feels like endless dialogue options and customization, figuring out how to plan your big day can be challenging.

Not only do you need to set up the proposal, but you must plan the wedding itself for this to work. Unlike The Sims series, you cannot get eloped, but the wedding event itself is half the fun. If your Zois are ready to take the next step, here's how you can get married in Inzoi.

How to get engaged in Inzoi

Before you can begin planning the big day, your Zois must first get engaged.

Step 1: Raise the romantic relationship to the Sweetheart or True Love levels to unlock the ability to propose. Do this by picking dialogue options under the Romance tab. Also make sure to choose that type of relationship in the dialogue options when you reach those levels or else you won't be able to pass those checkpoints. The dialogue choice will be highlighted with the Select Relationship tag.

Asking to be true loves in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 2: Once you've reached either of those romance levels, you should get the dialogue option Ask Them To Marry You. You can find it under the Romance tab with a diamond ring icon.

Asking to get married in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio
How to plan the wedding

If the other Zoi accepts the proposal, you can finally begin preparations for the big day!

Step 1: Open your Zoi's phone and select the Schedule app. From here, you can schedule certain events like the wedding.

Planning an event in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 2: Choose an open time slot then select the Make Event option. Choose Wedding for the event type and name your event. You can also decide how long the event will last and where the event will take place. You should pick the proper wedding venue option.

Planning a wedding in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 3: Decide who the newlyweds will be, the guests' dress code, and any recommended or prohibited actions. This will ensure that your wedding will run smoothly and your guests will behave. You must also decide on an officiator, and you have the option to choose Zois you know for your wedding party and guests.

Planning wedding guests in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 4: Once the event happens, you will teleport to the venue and you'll be able to choose certain scripted and immediate actions. These include activities like walking down the aisle or throwing your bouquet. Once the wedding is complete, you will get a pop-up congratulating you on your successful wedding. With that out of the way, your Zois can start thinking about having a baby or two!

Walking down the aisle in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

