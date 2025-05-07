How to get Marvel Rivals Wolverine Patch costume for free

Marvel Rivals Season 2 has debuted with a stunning content selection, transporting players to the spectacular Hellfire Gala, a mutant-centric festival set on the bright Krakoa map. Emma Frost makes her debut as a fearsome Vanguard hero this season, and the Battle Pass has been redesigned with plenty of rewards.

NetEase Games entices free-to-play players by providing exquisite cosmetics for free, such as the Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown, which can be obtained by simply playing nine matches, and Mantis’ Flora Maiden skin from the Cerebro Database event. These free skins underscore the season’s emphasis on accessibility, allowing gamers to dress their favorite Marvel characters in high-fashion.

The excitement builds up to the Hellfire Gala Moments event, which runs from May 2 to May 23, 2025, and enables players to immerse themselves in Krakoa’s elegance with unique tasks and beautiful rewards. This limited-time event will feature exclusive cosmetics such as emotes and nameplates, as well as a standout reward: a brand-new Wolverine skin known as the Patch costume. This high-fashion design, which features Logan in a sleek white suit and eyepatch, is inspired by legendary comic lore and has fans buzzing, especially following its introduction in the Season 2 teaser. Here’s how to get it in Marvel Rivals.

How to claim the free Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals

The Wolverine Patch skin, which depicts Logan in a sleek white suit and eyepatch inspired by the Hellfire Gala comics, is a noteworthy free reward in Marvel Rivals Season 2. This cosmetic is available during the Hellfire Gala Moments event from May 2 to May 23, 2025, and can be obtained by completing a series of objectives on the Krakoa map.

Log in to Marvel Rivals, then select the Events tab from the main menu. To reach the mission board, select the Hellfire Gala Moments event. To unlock the skin, players must complete challenges spread throughout three Acts. Begin by visiting three distinct Krakoa map locations—The Green Lagoon, A Flying Dragon?, and Krakoa’s Next Gen—in Quick Match, Competitive, or AI games to win 180 Chrono Tokens. Next, focus on earning X-Coins by accomplishing tasks such as dealing damage or playing matches. Use this currency to acquire four Gala Gifts from a pool of eight on the event page, including cosmetics such as Emma Frost’s “To Me, My X-Men” emote. You can have a peek at them from the Rewards Preview.

Finally, cast ten votes in the Gala Star Vote to select the 2026 Hellfire Gala costume hero. Earn Voting Tokens by completing missions such as disrupting enemies or role-specific duties; each vote costs one token. Completing these votes also results in a personalized Gallery Card. To progress through missions, prioritize daily missions for speedier rewards. Track your progress in the event interface, and once all missions have been done, go to the event page and click Claim to add the Wolverine Patch skin to your collection. Act promptly, as these rewards will expire after May 23, 2025, so dive into Krakoa to claim this iconic skin.